Comic to host ventriloquism show at Field Hall
Published 1:30 am Friday, May 1, 2026
PORT ANGELES — Michael Harrison will present “Ventastic: Reimagining the Art of Ventriloquism” at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The family-friendly show will be in the Donna M. Morris Auditorium at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.
Tickets are $20 to $27 per person at www.fieldhall events.org/tickets.
Harrison uses original puppets, comedic storytelling and audience participation to reinvent the art of puppetry.
“This show is a laugh-out-loud, one-man spectacle where Michael Harrison blends puppetry, vaudeville and storytelling,” said Steve Raider-Ginsburg, Field Hall’s executive and artistic director. “We’re hearing local audiences ask for more comedy and more kid-friendly shows, and we’re working to answer that call with truly offbeat experiences that you wouldn’t be able to see anywhere else on the Olympic Peninsula.”