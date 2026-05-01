Comic to host ventriloquism show at Field Hall

Comedian Michael Harrison will present a ventriloquism show on Saturday at Field Arts & Events Hall in Port Angeles.

PORT ANGELES — Michael Harrison will present “Ventastic: Reimagining the Art of Ventriloquism” at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The family-friendly show will be in the Donna M. Morris Auditorium at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $20 to $27 per person at www.fieldhall events.org/tickets.

Harrison uses original puppets, comedic storytelling and audience participation to reinvent the art of puppetry.

“This show is a laugh-out-loud, one-man spectacle where Michael Harrison blends puppetry, vaudeville and storytelling,” said Steve Raider-Ginsburg, Field Hall’s executive and artistic director. “We’re hearing local audiences ask for more comedy and more kid-friendly shows, and we’re working to answer that call with truly offbeat experiences that you wouldn’t be able to see anywhere else on the Olympic Peninsula.”