‘Wizard of Oz,’ band sets scheduled this weekend

Musicals, band performances and a spring plant sale highlight this weekend’s events on the North Olympic Peninsula.

• The Operetta Club at Sequim High School will stage a musical production of “The Wizard of Oz” with shows at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday in the auditorium at Sequim High School, 601 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim.

Tickets are $18 per person, $15 for Associated Student Body members and children 12 and younger at www.sequimschools.org or at the door.

The classic musical, based on the novel by L. Frank Baum, was written by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Howard.

• “Salish Explorations,” an exhibit by Maria Coryell-Martin, will open at noon today at the Port Townsend Marine Science Center’s Flagship Gallery, 1001 Water St., Port Townsend.

The free exhibit will feature watercolor field paintings Coryell-Martin created during artistic residencies aboard the Port Townsend-Coupeville ferry in fall 2025 and at Fort Worden, through Centrum, in spring 2026.

Coryell-Martin is an expeditionary artist, continuing the tradition of traveling artists who work as naturalists and educators. Her travels have taken her to some of the world’s most remote environments, where she has encountered polar bears, leopard seals, emperor penguins and narwhals.

In the field, she sketches and paints to create a palette of place, and she later develops studio works that expand on those experiences to foster curiosity and care for the natural world.

“There’s an immediacy and urgency to field sketching that I love,” Coryell-Martin said. “The broad brushstrokes, the rain sometimes falling on my paper and the distillation of the landscape’s essential elements through watercolor all shape the work. This fieldwork becomes the foundation for larger studio paintings and an opportunity to revisit and refine what was captured in the moment.”

Selected works in the exhibit will be available for purchase.

Coryell-Martin also has developed her own expedition sketching tools at www.arttoolkit.com.

“Salish Explorations” will be on display from noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until July 31.

• Back Pockett and Whump! will perform at 7:30 tonight in the Sunset Lounge at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $18 per person at www.fieldhallevents.org/tickets or at the box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

The double-bill concert is part of Field Hall’s #WALOCAL series.

Whump!, a trio featuring Daniel Csizmadia on vocals and guitar, Peter Beeler on vocals and drums and Jason Taylor on vocals and bass, will open the show with their blend of funk, jazz fusion, country and rock.

Back Pockett, formerly known as Tuff Puffin, will follow with high-energy disco-pop.

Back Pockett features vocalist Hannah Hockett along with Csizmadia on guitar, Taylor on bass, Kyle Osborn on keyboards and Beeler on drums.

The dance floor will be open during the concert. Food and beverage service will be available throughout the evening.

• “Bark! The Musical” will continue its run with shows at 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday and a matinee at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Key City Public Theatre, 419 Washington St., Port Townsend.

Tickets are $5 to $65 as well as pay-what-you-wish at www.keycitypublictheatre.org.

“Bark!” celebrated its Washington premiere at Key City in 2011 and has been one of the theatre’s most request shows ever since, officials said.

The production will be directed by Denise Winter, Key City’s artistic director, and Linda Dowdell has returned as musical director.

Dowdell, who received last September’s Sound on Stage award for Original Music Composition, worked on Key City’s original production of “Bark!”

The musical explores the world through the eyes of six dogs waiting in a neighborhood doggie daycare. Through storytelling and musical numbers, the dogs reveal their hopes and fears.

Cast members include Brendan Chambers, Robert Winstead, Karen Skrinde, Maggie Jo Bulkley, Elaine Tosado and Kat Agudo.

Music will be performed by Dowdell on piano with Isaac Jasinski on bass and Angie Tabor on drums.

• A benefit concert by Nancy Rumbel, Michael Mandrell and David Michael is set for 3 p.m. Saturday at Unity of Port Townsend, 3918 San Juan Ave., Port Townsend.

Tickets are $50 per person at www.tinyurl.com/reachoutbenefit or $60 at the door.

The trio is led by Rumbel, who won the 2003 Best New Age Album Grammy Award for “Acoustic Garden” with Eric Tingstad.

Mandrell, a finger-style guitarist, includes folk, jazz, ethnic and Celtic overtones to his music.

Rounding out the band is Port Townsend-based Celtic harpist David Michael.

Proceeds will benefit Reach Out, a volunteer organization founded by Michael McCutcheon that cooks and delivers meals to those in need. The nonprofit currently feeds about 200 people per week.

McCutcheon, who is featured in the film “Michael and Damian,” will speak at the concert.

For more information, visit www.reachoutcommunity.org.

• The Clallam County Master Gardeners will conduct its spring plant sale from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Woodcock Demonstration Garden, 2711 Woodcock Road, Sequim.

Following a short closure to reset prices, the sale will reopen from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for a half-price sale.

Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted.

Limited parking will be available; carpooling is encouraged.

Proceeds will help maintain the 2.4-acre demonstration garden and the Fifth Street Community Garden in Port Angeles.

Funds also will support other Master Gardener services such as the Youth Enrichment Program in local schools, the Green Thumb Education series and Digging Deeper presentations.

The sale will feature a selection of plants such as:

— Vegetable starts, including peas, squash, cucumbers, lettuce, zucchini, broccoli and tomatoes.

— Herbs, like basil, oregano, mint, sage and thyme.

— Native plants and shrubs such as red flowering currant, Pacific ninebark, osoberry and snowberry.

— Annual flowers including asters, cosmos and geraniums.

— Young trees, like shore pine, western red cedar and Douglas fir.

For more information, email Laurel Moulton at laurel.moulton@wsu.edu or visit clallamcounty.master gardenerfoundation.org.

• The First Step Family Support Center and the Clallam-Jefferson Perinatal Mental Health Task Force will host a free reception for the opening of “More than the Blues” tonight from 6:30 to 8 at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., Port Angeles.

The exhibit, which will feature artwork and poetry by 14 community members and local caregivers, will bring attention to Perinatal Mental Health Awareness Month, which is observed in May.

Attendees can learn about resources and support available for parents, celebrate the artists whose work is on display and enjoy live jazz performed by vocalist Sarah Shea, bassist Jesse Ahmann and pianist Al Harris.

The name of the exhibit points beyond the phrase “the baby blues,” to make space for deeper and longer-lasting mental health experiences, including depression, anxiety, trauma and substance use.

The paintings, drawings, fiber art, mixed media, ceramic sculpture and poems on display express a diverse range of lived experiences.

“More than the Blues” will remain on exhibit during library hours through the end of May.

For more information, visit www.firststep familysupport.org.

• The Sequim City Band will present “Let’s Go Sequimming” at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the James Center for the Performing Arts, 506 N Blake Ave., Sequim.

The free concert, which will celebrate the 131st Sequim Irrigation Festival, will close out the festival’s Crazy Callen Weekend.

No parking will be available in the north section of Carrie Blake Park during the weekend.

The program will highlight the power and beauty of water, an essential element in Sequim’s history.

“The Irrigation Festival is such an important part of Sequim’s history,” Director Tyler Benedict said. “We’re excited to celebrate alongside our community and share music that captures the joy and legacy of this special event. This concert reflects both our festival theme and the vital role water plays in our community.”

It will include “Seagate Overture” by James Swearingen, “Bayou Breakdown” by Brant Karrick, “A Sea Chantey Voyage” by Karl F. Bach, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” by Hans Zimmer and arranged by Jay Bocook, “Victory at Sea” by Richard Rodgers and arranged by Robert Russell Bennett, and “Titanic” by James Horner and arranged by Calvin Custer.

Upcoming performances in the band’s Concerts at the James series include:

— “Let’s Go Soaring!” on June 7.

— “Sounds of America: 250th Celebration” on July 4.

— “Harmonic Gatherings” on Aug. 16.

— “Movies, Musicals and Marches” on Sept. 13.

The band also will host a two-day festival, July 24-25, welcoming community concert bands from across the Pacific Northwest and Northern California.

For more information, visit www.sequimcityband.org.

• The First Friday Art Walk will celebrate with an aqua-themed event tonight from 5 to 8 at various venues in downtown Sequim.

Maps for the self-guided tour are available at www.sequimartwalk.com.

Special features this month include:

— Outdoor singing by No Batteries Required. The quartet is composed of members from Juan de Fuca Harmony.

— The Blue Whole Gallery, 129 W. Washington St., will host a reception for “May Flowers” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The exhibit will feature works by gallery members Jolene Sanborn and Rick George.

George is a self-taught artist who uses vivid colors, often incorporating flowers to soften the composition or create a more joyful tone.

“Central to my creative process is the juxtaposition of imagery, arranging symbols and forms in unexpected ways,” George said.

Sanborn, a watercolorist, also is self-taught. She is drawn to bright, bold colors found in nature and particularly in flowers and birds.

“Each petal is a little abstract,” Sanborn said. “The shape of the petal and the way the colors mix and combine in nature are perfect for the watercolor medium.”

“May Flowers” will be on display in the gallery’s windows throughout May.

Blue Whole Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information, visit www.bluewholegallery.com.

— The A. Milligan Art Studio and Gallery, 520 N. Sequim Ave., will host a reception for “The Pacific Northwest Impressions” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This month, the exhibit will add new works by Lyn Conlan and Anne Pfeiffer.

While both are representational painters, Conlan works in watercolors and Pfeiffer works in oils.

Visitors also can take a peek into Anne Milligan’s pastel studio to see what works she has in progress.

— Sequim Museum & Arts, 544 N. Sequim Ave., will display “Colors of the Pacific Northwest,” a fiber arts exhibit featuring works by Peninsula Fiber Artists in the museum’s Judith McInnes Tozzer Art Gallery.

The exhibit, which includes quilts, fabric collages, silk paintings, sculptures and 3-D pieces by 17 contributing artists, will remain on display throughout May.

Participating artists include Linda Carlson, ZeeLinda Dissinger, Celeste Kardonsky Dybeck, Liisa Fagerlund, Lynn Gilles, Marla Varner, Evette Allerdings, Merrie Jo Schroeder, Larkin Jean Van Horn, Angela Dideum, Leslie Dickinson, Caryl Fallert-Gentry, Sue Gale, Debra E Olson, Susan Sawatzky, Ellen Thomas and Donna Lee Dowdney.

— Wind Rose Cellars, 143 W. Washington St., will host live music by the Fliptones from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

— Harmony and Vines, 120 W. Spruce St., will host artists Michelle Lindblom and Joanna Fairchild.

— Rainshadow Café, 157 W. Cedar St., will host live music from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Dawn and Steve.

— The Habitat Boutique Store, 213 E. Washington St., will have live music from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. by Free Dove.

For more information, including adding a venue or an artist to the list, call Renne Emiko Brock at 360-460-3023 or email renneemiko@gmail.com.

• The First Saturday Art Walk will showcase a variety of artwork from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in downtown Port Townsend.

— Gallery-9, 1012 Water St., will host a reception for the gallery’s featured artists, Moss Magill and Jenifer Caldwell, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Caldwell, one of the newest members of the North Olympic Artist Cooperative at Gallery-9, creates necklaces, rings and earrings from sea glass and other objects tumbled by ocean waves. She gathers the objects while diving, then wraps them with finely tooled silver casings.

Magill paints in acrylics on a variety of surfaces such as canvas, foam board, recycled cardboard and lampshades. He began painting more than 30 years ago when he decided to paint a portrait of a friend from a photograph for a surprise birthday gift.

After that, he studied at the Art Institute of Seattle and the Seattle Academy of Realist Art.

His current body of work is visual representations of the poetic verses in “Giving LOVE the Last WORD: An Emotion Literate’s Lexicon” by Seattle poet Pamela Sackett.

Magill’s paintings, in a palette of purples and teals, capture the essence of the book’s poetic messages.

Also showcased in the gallery window during May will be driftwood carvings by Melissa Moller, turned wood bowls and implements by Jon Geisbush and oil paintings by Gary Rainwater.

Magill’s paintings and Caldwell’s jewelry will be on exhibit at Gallery-9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily throughout May.

For more information, visit www.gallery-9.com.

— The Port Townsend Gallery, 715 Water St., will host a reception for Cathie Wier and Melissa Bixby, its featured artists in May, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Wier is a weaver and silk artist who uses texture and color in her work. She has been exploring pleating by designing intricate warps for the loom that create patterns of pleats and combinations of color.

Wier draws her inspiration from the ocean, wild rivers, forests and gardens. She employs stitching, steaming and dyeing silk to create a variety of textures and uses the transparency of the material to layer it over woven or dyed backgrounds.

Bixby has been capturing marine life and colors of the waters of the Pacific Northwest in her silk batiks for years.

More recently, her photographic work has begun to stand on its own.

Bixby reveals a world that exists just beneath the surface through both her mediums.

Wier’s fiber arts and Bixby’s photography will be on display from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily throughout May.

For more information, call the gallery at 360-379-8110 or visit www.porttownsendgallery.com.

• The Sequim Bay Yacht Club will celebrate the opening of boating season Sunday at John Wayne Marina, 2577 W. Sequim Bay Road, Sequim.

Festivities will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the club room with light refreshments and information on the club’s 50-year history and about club membership.

At the same time, under a canopy at the boat launch in the marina’s north parking lot, families can sign up, weather permitting, for complimentary rides on the club’s sailboats and on club members’ power boats.

Space on the boats is limited to a first-come, first-served basis.

Closed-toe, flat-heeled shoes are recommended. Personal flotation devices will be provided.

Visitors 18 and older can try rowing in Sequim Bay on the club’s quad shell with experienced rowers.

Members also will lead shore-side activities for children.

Beginning at 2:30 p.m., special presentations, the blessing of the fleet and a bagpipe concert will be conducted at the flagpole.

Members will then move to the docks to take out their decorated boats for a 3 p.m. parade in the bay.

Bagpiper Erik Evans will play on Pitship Point throughout the parade.

For more information, visit https://sequimbayyacht.club.

• Laurovia Jazz, composed of vocalist Laura Newman and pianist Sylvia Heins, will perform from 5 to 7 tonight at the Old Alcohol Plant, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock-Irondale.

No cover charge.

• The Key City Ramblers will perform from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Taps @ The Guardhouse, 300 Eisenhower Ave., Fort Worden Historical State Park, Port Townsend.

No cover charge.

• The Port Angeles High School jazz band will perform at noon Sunday for Free Jazz Sunday in the Sunset Lounge at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

No cover charge.

• Abracadabra Trip will perform from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Taps @ The Guardhouse, 300 Eisenhower Ave., Fort Worden Historical State Park, Port Townsend.

No cover charge.

• The Port Ludlow Marina will host its annual marine swap meet from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the marina, 1 Gull Drive, Port Ludlow.

Items available include dinghies, kayaks, fishing gear and outboard motors.

For more information, call Kori Ward at 360-437-0513, email plmarina@portludlow resort.com or visit www.portludlowresort.com.

• Bob Boekelheide will present “Bird Migration Stories” at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Dungeness River Nature Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road, Sequim.

Admission is by $5 donation. Proceeds will support the society’s education and bird conservation programs.

Boekelheide will use data from citizen science projects to highlight several case studies as well as annual cycles and migration pathways of birds seen locally.

The presentation is part of the Olympic Peninsula Audubon Society’s Backyard Birding series.

For more information, visit www.olympicpeninsula audubon.org.

• Kathrin Weber will present “46 Years Dyeing, Weaving, Exploring, Teaching” at 10 a.m. Saturday during a meeting of the North Olympic Shuttle and Spindle Guild at the Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1033 N. Barr Road, Port Angeles.

The public is welcome to attend the free meeting.

For more information, email n.o.shuttleand spindleguild@gmail.com or visit www.nossg.org.

• Nick Zentner will present “Did the Canadian Rockies form in Nevada?” at 4 p.m. Saturday during a meeting of the Quimper Geological Society in the auditorium at Chimacum High School, 91 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

Zentner, from the PBS show Nick on the Rocks, will share data that leads some geologists to believe that a large fault caused northward migration of the Rockies.

For more information, visit www.quimpergeology.org.

• Hannah Chamberlain will call for a contra dance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Black Diamond Community Hall, 1942 Black Diamond Road, Port Angeles.

Music will be provided by Grandma’s Favorites featuring Andrew and Heather Norcross, Frank Lowenstein, Paul Mackey and Kate Lichtenstein.

Chamberlain will teach a free lesson at 7 p.m. to those who have paid admission.

Requested donation is $20 per person. Youths younger than 18 are half price.