Benefit concert Saturday for nonprofit organization

Musicians, from left, Michael Mandrell, Nancy Rumbel and David Michael will perform at a benefit concert on Saturday for the nonprofit Reach Out at Unity of Port Townsend.

PORT TOWNSEND — Nancy Rumbel, Michael Mandrell and David Michael will perform at a benefit concert for the Port Townsend nonprofit Reach Out at 3 p.m. Saturday at Unity of Port Townsend, 3918 San Juan Ave.

Tickets are $50 per person at www.tinyurl.com/reachoutbenefit or $60 at the door.

The trio is led by Rumbel, who won the 2003 Best New Age Album Grammy Award for “Acoustic Garden” with Eric Tingstad.

Mandrell, a finger-style guitarist, includes folk, jazz, ethnic and Celtic overtones to his music.

Local Celtic harpist David Michael rounds out the band.

Reach Out is an all-volunteer organization founded by Michael McCutcheon that cooks and delivers meals to those in need.

The nonprofit currently feeds about 200 people per week.

McCutcheon, who is featured in the film “Michael and Damian,” will speak at the concert.

For more information, visit www.reachout community.org.