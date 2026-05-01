‘Walk On With Hope’ community concert set for Saturday in Sequim

Published 1:30 am Friday, May 1, 2026

SEQUIM — “Walk On With Hope,” the second community choir concert, is set for 3 p.m. Saturday.

The annual event will be in the sanctuary at Trinity United Methodist Church, 100 N. Blake Ave., Sequim.

Singers from the Trinity United Methodist Church Choir, the Clallam County Children’s Choir and the Olympic Theatre Arts Singers will join together for an hour of music and unity.

Admission is free, although a free-will offering will be received.

For more information, call Trinity United at 360-683-5367 or email church@sequimtumc.org.