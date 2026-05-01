PREPS: Brayden Martin throws 15 strikeout no-hitter for Port Angeles

Forks second baseman Leighton Foster tags Hoquiam’s Mya Standstipher out at second base during the Spartans’ 14-1 loss to the Grizzlies on Thursday.

FORKS — With much of the team’s star power unavailable due to an out-of-town trip, Forks’ nine-game winning streak was snapped abruptly by Hoquiam in a 14-1 nonleague softball defeat Thursday at Tillicum Park.

Kylie Hull notched two hits for Forks and scored the Spartans’ lone run on a Brooklynn Rondeau RBI single.

Forks’ (8-2, 11-4) will await its Class 2B District IV tournament fate: the Spartans will either begin tournament play with a loser-out contest May 11 at Montesano or receive a bye and begin play in the double-elimination bracket May 15 at Fort Borst Park in Centralia.

Baseball Port Angeles 2, Bremerton 0

PORT ANGELES — Brayden Martin threw a complete game no-hitter, going the distance in the Roughriders’ Olympic League victory at Civic Field on Thursday.

Martin racked up 15 strikeouts and walked just two batters.

It was the second shutout of the week for Rider pitching, as they allowed just one hit across two games with Bremerton.

Port Angeles did just enough at the plate to preserve Martin’s near-perfecto.

Owen Leitz went 2-for-3 and stole a base; Carson Waddell was hit by a pitch, stole two bases and scored a run and Zach DeBray singled home a run, stole a base and scored for the Riders.

Port Angeles (5-7, 9-8) hosts Kingston on Tuesday.

North Kitsap 5, Sequim 4

SEQUIM — The Wolves couldn’t hang on to an early lead and weren’t able to complete the comeback in their last turn to bat against the Vikings.

In the bottom of the seventh, Connor Oase came through with a sacrifice fly, but the Wolves stranded the potential tying run at first base.

Zeke Schmadeke had two hits including an RBI double and walked twice to pace the offense.

Lincoln Bear had a hit and was hit by a pitch, scoring another Sequim run.

Devyn Dearinger also went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.

Sequim (4-8, 5-11) hosts Bremerton on Tuesday.

Quilcene 7, Crosspoint 4

QUILCENE — The Rangers turned a rough half inning into a comeback win at home Thursday in a contest for first place in the Class 1B SeaTac League

Jesse Minish’s RBI double put Quilcene ahead 5-4 and Eli Allen came through with his third hit of the game, a two-run single to add some distance on the scoreboard.

Quilcene threw a combined one-hitter in the game with starter Aiden Cate untouched with three strikeouts through two innings. Allen closed out the game on the mound, throwing the final five innings, allowing four runs, one earned, on a hit and three walks with 16 strikeouts.

The Rangers (5-1, 8-3) visit Muckleshoot on Monday.

Golf Riders split with Knights

BREMERTON — Port Angeles’ boys closed out their regular season campaign with a 158-219 triumph over Bremerton at Gold Mountain Golf Course’s Olympic Course on Thursday.

The Roughriders swept the top five finishes Cale Wentz and Sky Gelder tied for match medalist after each shot 2-over-par 38.

Gelder posted seven pars on his round, while Wentz birdied the first hole of the match.

Sophomore Noah Myers was one shot back after making six pars in his round and Max Gagnon added a 43 and Kolby Charles a 47 to round out the top five.

Port Angeles was edged 217-219 by the Knights in the girls’ contest.

Layla Parker shot a 52, Mya Callis and Raynee Ciarlo recorded their lowest rounds of the season a 54 and a 56, respectively. Lainey Rudd added a 47 to round out the Riders’ scorers.

All Olympic League teams will compete in the Olympic League Golf Championship on Monday at Kitsap Golf & Country Club.

Wolves edged out

PORT LUDLOW — The Wolves dropped their Olympic League finale by two strokes to North Kitsap 183-185 despite taking the top two individual finishes in a match on the front nine at Port Ludlow Golf Club.

Talon Stover posted a 5-over-par 41 with one birdie to earn match medalist honors ahead of teammate Adrian Aragon who shot 43 with one birdie.

Levi Breithaupt was fifth for Sequim after posting a 47 and Collin Sanders added a 54 to round out the Wolves’ scorers.

In the girls competition, Kendra Dodson and Raimey Brewer posted identical rounds of 48 to earn match medalist honors in a Sequim win over a two-player North Kitsap squad.

Rachel McDougall was third for the Wolves with a 60 and Gabriella Hood added a 62.

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Sports reporter/columnist Michael Carman can be contacted at sports@peninsuladaily news.com.