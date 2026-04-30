SOFTBALL: Riders pound out 10 hits, topple Trojans

Port Angeles’ Lynzee Reid pitches to a Olympic batter Wednesday. Port Angeles’ Sophia Ritchie is at first base guarding the Olympic base runner Danika Potter.

PORT ANGELES — Port Angeles’ hitting was on point from the team’s initial at-bats as the Roughriders outscored Olympic 7-3 in an Olympic League girls softball contest at Dry Creek Elementary School on Wednesday.

Roughriders’ starting pitcher Lynzee Reid did herself a favor, leading off the bottom of the first with a double to left field and quickly coming home to score when Kennedy Rognlien’s line drive to left field was mishandled.

Rognlien later scored on Sophie Ritchie’s hard ground ball to short, and Richie was brought home by Nyomie Colfax’s RBI double to center for a 3-0 Port Angeles advantage.

The Riders tacked on a pair of runs the next turn at bat with Mariah Traband doubling and reaching third base on an error on the throw back to the infield.

Mariah Disque drove in Traband and turned the batting order over with the first of her three hits on the day.

Reid earned a walk and eventually came home to score on an infield error by Olympic pitcher Jules Richmond.

Olympic clawed three runs back in the third when Reid gave up a pair of singles and a two-out three-run home run by Danika Potter.

But Port Angeles had answers: Morgan Politika added an RBI double to score Disque in the top of the fourth and Disque came through again in the fifth with her second RBI single for a 7-3 Riders advantage.

Riders’ reliever Allison Leitz was nearly perfect in her three innings of work, allowing just one hit and striking out six of the 10 batters she faced to earn the save.

Port Angeles (10-1, 13-2) visits Kingston (7-3, 11-4) today.

Port Angeles 7, Olympic 3

Oly 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 — 3 7 4

PA 3 2 0 1 1 0 — 7 10 1

Hitting

Port Angeles — Reid 1-2, 2 BB, 2B, 2 R; Disque 3-3, 2 RBI; Colfax 2-4, 2B, RBI; Politika 1-3, 2B, RBI; Ritchie 1-4, R, RBI; Traband 1-2, HBP, 2B, R..

Pitching

Port Angeles — Reid 4 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, K; Leitz 3 IP, H, 6 K.

Quilcene 17, Darrington 7

QUILCENE — Brylee Evans enjoyed a huge afternoon at the plate going 4-for-4 and scoring four runs with a triple and a double, while driving in a run.

Cora Canterbury went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double and three RBIs.

Charlotte Fay tripled and had three hits and an RBI and leadoff hitter Anna Sarnes went 3-for-3 with a double and three runs.

Baseball East Jefferson wins two

CHIMACUM — East Jefferson picked up a pair of five-inning Nisqually League victories 9-3 and 7-5 over the Pirates at Chimacum High School on Wednesday.

Dane Moore went the distance on the mound in the first contest and yielded three runs, two earned, on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.

Moore also staked himself to a 3-1 lead after singling home a pair of runs.

Rylan Dunn went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and an RBI.

Freshman Mason Heinzinger added some insurance with a two-run single in the top of the third for the Rivals.

Sawyer Brinton also drove home a pair of runs via a Vashon error late.

East Jefferson went up 4-0 early in game two before holding on against a late Pirates’ charge.

Dunn doubled home Moore and Heinzinger added an RBI single for a 2-0 lead after one frame.

Freshman Trig Fountain tripled to open the bottom of the second and scored when Zane Nichols reached via an infield error. Nichols then came home on a sacrifice fly by Moore for a 4-0 advantage.

Dunn earned the win allowing five runs, two earned, on six hits and three walks with five strikeouts.

With three runs across and the tying run at the plate, Dunn induced a pop fly for the final out.

East Jefferson (2-8, 6-11) hosts Sequim today at 4 p.m. at Chimacum High School.

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Sports reporter/columnist Michael Carman can be contacted at sports@peninsuladaily news.com.