PREP SOCCER: Riders, Wolves both win on PKs

Port Angeles goalkeeper Maverick Williams is lifted up by his teammates during the team’s celebration after Williams stopped two penalty kicks in a 3-2 (4-3 PKs) win over North Kitsap. (Jay Cline/for Peninsula Daily News)

PORT ANGELES — Port Angeles freshman goalkeeper Maverick Williams had the biggest win of his fledgling varsity career, making not one but two stops during a shootout to hand the Roughriders a 3-2 victory over North Kitsap.

The victory all but assures a second-place finish and a first-round playoff bye in the ultra-difficult Olympic League. The victory also bumped the Riders up to No. 5 in the state in Ratings Percentage Index. League leader Bainbridge is ranked No. 1. North Kitsap finished second in the state tournament last year.

What made Williams’ performance even sweeter is he more than made up for a mistake late in regulation when he allowed a long shot by North Kitsap to get through his hands for a goal.

“Incredible,” Williams said when asked how he felt about the win.

Williams credited the advice he got from assistant coach Andrew Cooper.

“Coach Cooper told me to watch their plant foot,” Williams said. “It actually worked.”

“They were much stronger than they were Saturday,” said coach Chris Saari. “It was a good test for us to have to go to PKs.”

Also noteworthy in the victory is that Matthew Miller scored a goal to give him 31 for the season, breaking the previous school record of 30 set in 2000 by Rick Smith.

Last week, the Riders beat North Kitsap for the first time since 2019 in a dominating 5-1 victory. This win for the season sweep was far tougher.

North Kitsap got on the board first on a beautiful goal by Akiles Lopez in the 29th minute, beating several Port Angeles defenders to get loose for a hard shot.

The Riders got an equalizer in the 37th minute when Vikings’ goalkeeper Andrew Knott got out of position and one of North Kitsap’s defenders grabbed a ball headed toward a wide open net. While there was controversy over whether it should have been a red card (no card was issued), a penalty kick was awarded and Miller converted for his record-breaking goal.

The Riders took the lead in the 58th minute when Kanyon Anderson made a solid cross from the right wing. North Kitsap’s keeper came out of the goal to try and corral it, but he lost hold of the ball and Tanner Lagrange pounced on it for a goal in an open net.

Jay Lieberman nearly got an insurance goal for the Riders just one minute later when he hit a shot at the far post, but the Vikings’ keeper made a diving save to keep the ball out.

That turned out to be a crucial play, as in the 73rd minute, North Kitsap took a shot from 40 yards out that got through Williams’ hands and trickled into the net. That sent the game into overtime.

It appeared Port Angeles was going to win the game in the eighth minute when Miller stole the ball from a North Kitsap defender and headed to the net for a one-on-one shot against the goalkeeper. He was hauled down from behind and was awarded a penalty kick.

This time, Knott guessed correctly and blocked Miller’s shot to send the game to penalty kicks.

Knott blocked Miller again during the PKs, guessing to the opposite side of the net, but Williams took away North Kitsap’s advantage by blocking the Vikings’ second penalty kick.

Anderson, Oliver Martinez and Taihvan Lyle made their penalty kicks while North Kitsap converted three straight to make it 3-3.

Williams came up with his second big save to give the Riders a chance to win. Grant Butterworth then converted his shot to give Port Angeles the victory at 4-3.

Port Angeles (10-2, 29 points, 12-2 overall) next plays at Sequim (6-6, 18 points, 6-6 overall) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Sequim 2, Olympic 1

BREMERTON — Sequim returned all but one senior for the game at Olympic with Colten Anderson and Jaeyden Halladay returning from injury, helping the Wolves to a 2-1 victory on penalty kicks to remain in the upper half of the Olympic League standings.

The Wolves got off to a strong start with Anderson combining with Colten Wagner only for the Olympic goalkeeper to deny Wagner with an outstanding save.

In the sixth minute, a Jaedyn Halladay throw-in found Anderson, who beat three players before placing the ball past the goalkeeper to give Sequim a 1-0 lead.

Coach Ian McCallum said Sequim dominated the play throughout the first half with Ayden Peters putting in an outstanding performance at center defense, but weren’t able to get the finishing touch.

But with three minutes remaining, a breakaway from Olympic saw their forward awarded a penalty kick and the Trojans were able to tie up the game.

Following two 5-minute overtime periods, the game went to PKs. Anderson, Bjorn Henrikson Peters, scored with keeper Kaiden Tosland making a big save to allow Finn Braaten to step up and score the winning penalty kick, giving the Wolves a 4-3 win.

East Jefferson 5, Annie Wright 1

TACOMA — The East Jefferson boys soccer team won its third game in a row, getting a hat trick from Jackson Madison in a 5-1 win over Annie Wright.

Madison has five goals over his past two games. Also scoring for the Rivals were Mateo Arceo and Chase Gardner. Emilio Lopez earned the victory in goal.

“We were connecting all game long. Our tempo was great,” said coach Logan Stegner.

With the win, the Rivals improved to 3-2-0 (8-4-0 overall) in league, tied with Bellevue Christian for third place. If East Jefferson can finish in the top three, the Rivals get to host a playoff game.

East Jefferson next plays at Charles Wright (2-4-0, 3-8-0) on Thursday.

In another Tuesday soccer game, Forks beat Rochester 1-0.