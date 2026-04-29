PREP BASEBALL: Port Angeles’ Williams holds back Knights in 1-hit shutout

BREMERTON — Port Angeles ace Kody Williams tossed a complete game one-hitter as the Roughriders earned a 3-0 shutout win on the road against Bremerton on Tuesday.

“Kody Williams started on the mound, tossing a one-hit shutout on just 82 pitches,” Riders coach Wyatt Hall said. “He allowed two walks while striking out five.”

“After being held in check early, we broke through in the sixth inning, capitalizing on a series of Bremerton defensive miscues to score all three runs.”

Port Angeles made its move offensively with one out in the top of the sixth.

Abe Brenkman reached on an error on a ground ball to shortstop, moved to third when Carson Waddell connected on the games’ lone extra-base hit, a double to center, and came home on a wild pitch for a 1-0 lead.

Waddell moved to third on the same wild pitch and then came home on another Bremerton wild pitch for a 2-0 lead.

Ethan Swenson then walked and stole second and third bases before coming home to score on an error for the Riders’ final run.

Swenson swiped three bags in the game.

Port Angeles (4-7, 8-8) hosts the Knights today at 4:15 p.m. at Civic Field.

Port Angeles 3, Bremerton 0

PA 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 — 3 5 1

Brem 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 4

Pitching

PA — Williams 7 IP, H, 2 BB, 5 K.

Hitting

PA — Brenkman 1-4, R; Waddell 2-4, 2B, R; Swenson 1-2, BB, 3 SB, R; Pavlak 1-3.

North Kitsap 9, Sequim 1

POULSBO — Zeke Schmadeke’s RBI double ensured the Wolves avoided the shutout with a seventh-inning score against the Vikings.

Schmadeke was tagged with the loss after starting the game and giving up six earned runs on seven hits and two walks with 11 strikeouts in five innings of work.

Sequim (4-7, 5-10) hosts North Kitsap today at 4:15 p.m.

Fishermen sweep Forks

ILWACO — Ilwaco swept the Spartans in a pair of Pacific League contests 6-0 and 11-2 on Tuesday.

Landen Olson had three hits in the nightcap and drove in Lane Helvey on an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.

Tannon Gaydeski went 2-for-3 with an RBI single for the Spartans (6-7).

Forks visits Elma on Tuesday.