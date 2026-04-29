PREP GOLF: Sequim’s Brewer, Dodson win at Duke Streeter

Kendra Dodson and Raimey Brewer of the Sequim golf team won the Duke Streeter Invitational.

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Sequim’s Adrian Aragon and Port Angeles’ Max Gagnon and Sky Gelder at the seventh tee at Peninsula Golf Club on Tuesday in the Duke Streeter Invitational. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

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PORT ANGELES — Sequim seniors Raimey Brewer and Kendra Dodson teamed to win the annual Duke Streeter Invitational, a best ball prep golf tournament hosted by Peninsula Golf Club since 1995.

“Nine schools played in the 18-hole event,” Port Angeles boys coach Bob Anderson said. “There were 49 boys, 28 girls, and 12 coaches playing in the event, for a total of 89 golfers.

“The kids, along with the coaches, had a great day of golf on the course today. I saw lots of smiles. It’s a fun day with a relaxed feel, allowing the kids to relax a bit and drop the pressures they carry at the end of the season as many kids stress about scores and qualifying for the league tourney on the way to state,” Anderson said.

“Local golfers did well. Kendra Dodson and Raimey Brewer won the main event for the girls, and both PA teams did well. Sky Gelder and Max Gagnon placed second and Cale Wentz and Noah Myers placed third for the boys.”

Brewer and Dodson have been successful for Sequim all season and the two each shot rounds of 42 in the same match last week.

“The pair fired a 4-over-par 76 in a two-person scramble at Peninsula Golf Club to edge out Bainbridge’s Clara Kang and Clarice Telechow by one stroke,” Wolves coach Tim Lusk said.

Port Angeles’ Izzy Spencer and Lainey Rudd finished sixth at 14 over par, while Mya Callis and Layla Parker came in eighth at 18 over, one ahead of East Jefferson’s Alejandra Olson and Sophi Heistand.

Sequim’s Gabriella Hood and Kaiya Robinson rounded out the top 10 at +20.

In the boys competition, Bainbridge’s Anderson Wicklund and Tom McFadden produced the lowest round, shooting a 9-under-par 63. The pair recorded five straight birdies on the front nine and five more on the back nine, with the lone mistake a bogey on the 16th hole.

Gagnon and Gelder were three strokes back with a 66, putting together birdie stretches in three of four holes on the front and back nines.

Wentz and Myers shot 5 under par with six total birdies to finish third overall.

Sequim’s top boys tandem of Adrian Aragon and Cody Dunscomb turned in a tie for fifth overall after shooting a 1-under-par 71 to lead the Wolves. Matthew Lake and Trent Allen also played for Sequim and finished in a tie for 13th at 11 over par.

East Jefferson’s Liam Martin and Rylan Thacker teamed to finish 11th after firing a round of 80, and the Rivals’ No. 2 squad of Will Petta and Cole Johnson posted an 83 to tie for 13th.

Spencer and Gagnon won the day’s closest to pin prizes.

“After play, we provided lunch and handed out awards,” Anderson said.

He thanked the league coaches for bringing their players to participate.

“We want to thank Peninsula Golf Club for hosting the team as our home course every season.

“A very special thank you to Al Osterberg for providing food and prizes for this event each year.

“I also want to thank Sequim coach Tim Lusk for all his behind-the-scenes help which makes my life easier.”

Streeter roots

Former Port Angeles golf coach Mark Mitrovich spearheaded the tournament to remember Streeter,

Born in Wenatchee in 1919, ­Streeter got his start in golf at age 9, caddying for the princely sum of 2 cents a hole.

Streeter moved to Forks in 1937, working in the timber industry, including a 25-year stint loading logs for Fitts Logging Co.

He joined Peninsula Golf Club in 1960 and was noted for playing and walking 72 holes a day, only breaking down and using a cart starting in 1988.

Mitrovich was impressed by Streeter’s support of junior golf, particularly his gathering of used balls to donate to high school and youth players.

Streeter was no slouch on the course, recording 18 holes-in-one in his lifetime and shooting his age 24 times, the first a 69 at age 69 and the last a 74 at age 74.

Girls Tennis Port Angeles 4, Kingston 3

PORT ANGELES — Port Angeles’ Audrey Rudd and Alyzzum Larson and two doubles teams won their matches as the Roughriders beat Kingston 4-3.

Rudd won her match 6-0, 6-3, while Larson won 6-2, 6-1.

In doubles play, Ivy Powless and Brylie Martin won 6-4, 6-4, while the team of Cate Chance and Charlotte Curran won 6-4, 6-1.