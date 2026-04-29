PREP SOFTBALL: Port Angeles, Forks remain red-hot

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles softball team got a combined three-hitter and another huge game from Kennedy Rognlien to crush Bremerton 9-1 to remain tied in the loss column for first place in the Olympic League.

Rognlien went 3-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run, two runs scored and three RBIs.

Morgan Politika was 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI, while Nyomie Colfax was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.

Mariah Disque was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Mikkiah Stevens had two RBIs, and Lynzee Reid hit a triple and scored a run.

In the circle, Reid went four innings, allowing two hits and one earned run. She struck out three. Allison Leitz pitched three innings, gave up one hit and struck out three.

Port Angeles played Wednesday against Olympic after press deadline. If Port Angeles wins that game, a makeup of a rainout, the Riders will be tied for first with North Kitsap. Port Angeles (9-1, 12-2) next plays at Kingston (7-3, 11-4) on Friday.

Port Angeles 9, Bremerton 1

Brem. 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 3 1

PA 2 1 2 3 1 0 x — 9 11 2

Pitching

PA — Reid 4 IP, 2 H, R, 3 K; Leitz 3 IP, H, 3 K.

Hitting

PA — Rognlien 3-4, HR, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Politika 2-4, 3B, 2 R, RBI; Colfax 2-3, 2B, 2 R; Disque 2-3, 2 RBI; Stevens 1-3, 2 RBI; Reid 1-4, 3B, R.

Forks 11, Ilwaco 1 Forks 11, Ilwaco 1

ILWACO — The Forks softball team won its eighth and ninth games in a row by the identical scores of 11-1 in a doubleheader sweep over Ilwaco.

Bailey Johnson had a huge day, going 4-for-7 with a home run, two doubles, six runs scored and three RBIs. She also pitched four no-hit innings in the second victory. Kailyn Crowder pitched the final inning of that game with two strikeouts for a combined no-hitter.

Chloe Gaydeski was 4-for-6 with a double, five runs scored and three RBIs. She also pitched a five-inning victory in the first game, allowing three hits and one earned run while striking out three.

Karee Neel was 3-for-7 with three doubles and three runs scored, while Crowder was 3-for-3 in the first game with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI.

In the second game, Avery Dilley and Brooklyn Windle each hit doubles with Windle driving in two. Kylie Hull was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs in that game. Fynlie Peters was 2-for-3 in Game One.

Forks (8-2, 11-3) hosts Hoquiam at 4 p.m. today in a nonleague game.

Forks 11, Ilwaco 1

Forks 2 1 6 2 0 x x — 11 12 1

Ilw. 0 0 1 0 0 x x — 1 3 6

Pitching

Forks — Gaydeski 5 IP, 3 H, ER, 3 K.

Hitting

Forks — Johnson 2-4, 2 2B, 3 R, RBI; Gaydeski 2-3, 3 R, RBI; Peters 2-3, R; Dilley 1-3, R, RBI; Crowder 3-3, 2 2B, 2 R, RBI; Neel 1-4, 2B, R.

Forks 11, Ilwaco 1

Ilw. 0 0 0 1 0 x — 1 0 5

Forks 3 5 1 2 x x — 11 10 0

Pitching

Forks — 4 IP, ER, 7 K; Crowder IP, 2 K.

Hitting

Forks — Johnson 2-3, HR, 3 R, 2 RBI; Neel 2-3, 2 2B, 2 R; Gaydeski 2-3, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Hull 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI; Dilley 2B, 1-3, 2 R; Windle 1-1, 2B, 2 RBI.

N. Kitsap 21, Sequim 2

POULSBO — The Sequim softball team lost 21-2 to first-place North Kitsap.

Alexia Fuller hit a triple for the Wolves, while Rylie Doig hit a double.

Sequim (2-8, 3-9) next plays at Bremerton (2-9, 2-10) on Friday.