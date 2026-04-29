PENINSULA COLLEGE: James Williamson as new athletic director

James Williamson will take over as the new athletic director for Peninsula College. Longtime AD Rick Ross is retiring in June. (Peninsula College)

PORT ANGELES — Peninsula College announced the appointment of James Williamson as its new athletic director.

Williamson takes over for Rick Ross, who will retire on June 20 after 32 years of dedicated service to Peninsula College and its student-athletes. Williamson takes over on Monday.

With a decade of experience in collegiate athletics, Williamson brings a dynamic and student-centered approach to leadership. He is known for building strong programs, supporting the success of student-athletes both on and off the field, and strengthening meaningful connections between athletics and the broader community.

“James brings energy, experience, and a deep commitment to student success,” said Peninsula College President Suzy Ames. “His leadership in collegiate athletics reflects our commitment to academic excellence, integrity, and building strong, collaborative relationships that support our student athletes and community. We are excited to welcome him and his family to Port Angeles.”

Williamson most recently served as head men’s soccer coach at Northwest Nazarene University, where he led all aspects of an NCAA Division II program, including recruiting, budgeting, operations, fundraising and student-athlete development. During his tenure, he cultivated an inclusive, high-performing team culture and recruited student-athletes from across the globe, including Africa, Europe, North America and Central America.

His commitment to academic excellence was evident as the program achieved record-setting team GPAs, culminating in the highest men’s soccer team GPA in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. Williamson also strengthened program sustainability through successful fundraising efforts, including securing a $40,000 annual gift and doubling the program’s fundraising revenue, while building lasting relationships with alumni, donors, and community partners.

Prior to his role at Northwest Nazarene, Williamson served as an assistant coach at Gonzaga University, contributing to the success of a Division I program through international recruiting, operations, and student-athlete development. He has also held coaching and leadership positions at Corban University in Salem, Ore., and within Northwest Nazarene’s women’s soccer program, gaining experience in program administration, fundraising, and academic instruction in sports-related fields.

A former team captain at Corban, Williamson helped lead the Warriors to three consecutive national tournament appearances and three conference titles. He holds a master’s degree in leadership with an emphasis in coaching and athletic administration from Concordia University, Irvine, and a bachelor’s degree in human performance and exercise science from Corban.

“I am so thankful, and so excited for this opportunity. A big thank you to President Suzy Ames, Vice President Krista Francis, and the rest of the Peninsula College community for the trust and opportunity to lead the Pirate athletic department into its next chapter. An opportunity like this is a great privilege, and I am eager to get started. My family and I can’t wait to join the Peninsula and Port Angeles community.”