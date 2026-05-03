TRACK AND FIELD: Olympic Peninsula athletes shine at regional invitationals

SAMMAMISH — The East Jefferson boys track and field team finished third and the girls sixth at the 20-school Bellevue Christian Invitational held this weekend.

The boys were powered by their distance runners while the girls got first-place finishes both in a spring and in a distance race.

Nico Errichetti won the 3,200-meter run with a sub-10 minute time of 9 minutes, 59.2 seconds, a personal best. The Rivals’ Joshua Yearian was fourth in the 800 (2:06.8) and teammate Dustin Hines was fourth in the 1,600 (4:38.83, a personal best). The Rivals’ 4×400 relay team (Louis Sanborn, Errichetti, Deken Lorenzen and Yearian) was third in 3:46.95.

For the girls, Sienna Emerson won the 100-meter run with a personal-best time of 13.16, while Leah Ferland won the 3,200 in 11:47.02, a personal best. Emerson was also fourth in the 200 at 27.20, a personal best.

East Jefferson’s Kaida Rodrigues was second in the triple jump with a distance of 32 feet, 1½ inches and Arden Moore was third in the 300 hurdles at 48.71. Layla Woodley was fourth in the high jump at 4-6.

Forks also competed with several solid finishes. The Spartans’ Noah Foster was third in the 400 in 52.57, while Adon Arellano was fourth in the 300 hurdles at 46.28.

The Forks girls relay teams did well. The 4×400 team of Skye Hestand, Natasha Fletcher, Caitlynn Cooney and Elizabeth Morrison was third in 4:43.45, the 4×100 team of Hestand, Fletcher, Kimberly Camacho and Morrison was fourth (55.92) and the 4×100 throwers’ relay team of Adara Thiel, Kareena Nandial, Briana Salazar and Sara Sifuentes was third in 1:02.77.

Port Angeles at Shoreline Invite

SHORELINE — Port Angeles’ Easton Dempsey and Teanna Clark won their events at the Shoreline Invitational this weekend.

Dempsey, who specializes in the 800, took first in the 1,600-meter run in a time of 4:34.29, a personal best.

Meanwhile, Clark won the javelin with a throw of 132-9. Clark is the defending state champion in the event and ranked No. 1 in the state this year with her season-best throw of 134-2, accomplished last week. Clark has now won the javelin at 12 straight track meets dating back to last year.

It was Clark’s third track meet this year in which she threw more than 130 feet. She is the only girl in the 2A class this year to throw beyond 127 feet.

Brody Pierce also finished second in the triple jump, his best event, with a distance of 43-11½. That’s slightly off his season best but is still a top-5 triple jump statewide.

Liam Wilson also finished fourth in the 400 meters (51.62) and Henry Wendel was fourth in the 3,200 (10:38.83).

Sequim, 1B schools at Shelton Invite

SHELTON —Sequim’s Reid Randall set a new personal-best time in his specialty, the 800-meter run, finishing second at the Shelton Invitational with a time of 1:55.96. That is the fifth-best time in the state.

A total of 30 schools competed in the invitational.

The Sequim 4×400 relay team (Adrian Osborne, Westley French, Gavin Tupper and Randall) finished fourth in a time of 3:33.52.

The Sequim girls had a number of top-3 finishes.

The Wolves’ 4×200 team of Bridget Pyeatt, Kylie Peters, Kalea Keate and Harper Campbell finished third in a time of 1:51.76. Clare Turella finished third in the high jump with a leap of 5-0.

Emily Bair finished second in the freshman/sophomore 1,600 (5:52.92) and the freshman/sophomore mile (5:54.97).

Competing against a number of 1A and 2A schools, some local 1B athletes did well, led by Cyrus Politte of Clallam Bay.

Politte finished third in the high jump (5-10) and third in the triple jump (42-0¾, personal best). Politte’s triple jump is second best in the state at the 1B level.

Naomii Sprague of Crescent was fifth in both the 100 hurdles (12:19.19) and the 300 hurdles (48.86), while Clallam Bay’s Kaleeka Mendoza-McCarthy was fifth in the long jump (15-4¾).