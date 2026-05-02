PREP SOFTBALL: Sequim wins big; PA remains in first place

BREMERTON — The Sequim softball team got back in the win column in a big way, erupting for 21 runs in a 21-2 victory over Bremerton to remain alive for the postseason.

The Wolves scored 10 runs in the second inning to blow Friday’s game open.

Alexia Fuller had a big game, going 2-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored and four RBIs. Seren McClurken was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, an RBI and two stolen bases, while Naveah Owens was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI.

Rilynn Whitehead hit a triple, scored four runs and drove in one. She also pitched a complete-game victory, allowing two hits and two runs in five innings. She struck out nine.

Kiley Winter was 2-for-3 with three runs scored, while Ava Ritter had two runs scored and two RBIs and Rylie Doig had two runs scored, two RBIs and two stolen bases.

The victory vaulted the Wolves (4-8, 5-9) past the Knights in the standings in sixth place in the Olympic League. A total of 12 teams qualify for the District 3 2A tournament, with likely six from the Olympic and six from the South Puget Sound League.

Sequim next hosts Kingston (7-4, 11-5) at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Sequim 21, Bremerton 2

Seq. 6 (10) 3 0 2 x x — 21 12 0

Brem. 1 0 1 0 0 x x — 2 2 8

Pitching

Seq. — Whitehead 5 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 9 K.

Hitting

Seq. — McClurken 3-4, 3 R, RBI, 2 SB; Winter 2-3, 3 R; Fuller 2-3, 3B, 3 R, 4 RBI; Owens 2-3, 3 R, RBI; Whitehead 1-1, 3B, 4 R, RBI; Doig 1-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Ritter, 2 R, 2 RBI.

Port Angeles 10, Kingston 6

KINGSTON — The Port Angeles softball team remained tied with North Kitsap for first place in the Olympic League, scoring seven runs in the final three innings to beat Kingston 10-6 on Friday.

The Roughriders had 14 hits. Kennedy Rognlien was 2-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI. Mariah Traband was 2-for-4 with a double and a triple and a run scored.

Sophia Ritchie was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Nyomie Colfax was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI and Mariah Disque was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

In the circle, Lynzee Reid pitched the complete game, allowing nine hits and three earned runs. She struck out four.

Port Angeles (11-1, 14-2) next plays at North Mason (6-6, 10-8) on Tuesday.

Port Angeles 10, Kingston 6

PA 1 0 2 0 3 2 2 — 10 14 3

King. 0 0 3 0 0 2 1 — 6 9 3

Pitching

PA — Reid 7 IP, 9 H, 3 ER, 4 K.

Hitting

PA — Rognlien 2-5, 2 2B, R, RBI; Ritchie 2-4, 2 RBI; Colfax 2-4, R, RBI; Traband 2-4, 2B, 3B, R; Disque 2-4, RBI.

Elma 8, Forks 6

FORKS — The Forks girls softball team had its nine-game winning streak snapped in an 8-6 nonleague loss to Elma on Friay.

Elma scored four runs in the top of the seventh to take an 8-4 lead. Forks scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh and had the tying run at the plate in Fynlie Peters, who had homered earlier in the game. Elma was able to get Peters to fly out to end the game.

Peters finished 2-for-3 with the home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. Bailey Johnson was 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI.

In the circle, Chloe Gaydeski pitched the complete game, allowing 12 hits and seven earned runs while striking out six.

Forks (8-2, 11-5) is done with its Pacific 2B League schedule. The Spartans have a game scheduled at 4 p.m. Monday at Fred Orr Park with Port Angeles, though that could be the Port Angeles JV team.

Elma 8, Forks 6

Elma 0 0 0 2 0 2 4 — 8 12 3

Forks 2 0 0 0 0 2 2 — 6 6 1

Pitching

Forks — Gaydeski 7 IP, 12 H, 7 ER, 6 K.

Hitting

Forks — Peters 2-4, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI; Johnson 3-4, 2B, R, RBI.