PREP BASEBALL: Sequim beats East Jefferson behind Bear’s big game

CHIMACUM — The Sequim baseball team got a huge game from Lincoln Bear to beat East Jefferson in a nonleague game 9-2.

Bear went 3-for-3 in Friday’s game with three doubles. He drove in two runs. Zeke Schmadeke went 2-for-5 with two runs scored. Clay Abrams hit a double, scored a run and drove one in, while Hunter Tennell hit a double

On the mound, Connor Oase went four innings, allowing five hits and one earned run. He struck out seven. Tennell went three innings, allowing two hits and striking out four.

For East Jefferson, Rylan Dunn went 3-for-4 with a triple, while Miles Gali was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Sawyer Brinton hit a double and drove in a run.

On the mound, Brinton pitched 2⅓ innings, allowing three hits. Trig Fountain pitched 3⅓ innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs. Mason Heinzinger pitched 1⅓ innings, allowing one hit. He struck out one.

Sequim (4-8, 6-11) returns to Olympic League play Tuesday, hosting Bremerton at 4:15 p.m. East Jefferson (2-9, 6-13) plays at Klahowya (6-4, 7-6) at 4 p.m. Monday.

Sequim 9, East Jefferson 2

Seq. 2 1 2 1 0 3 0 — 9 9 1

EJ 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 — 2 7 6

Pitching

Seq. — Oase 4 IP, 5 H, ER, 7 K; Tennell 3 IP, 2 H, 4 K.

EJ — Brinton 2 .1 IP, 3 H; Heinzinger 1.1 IP, H, K; Fountain 3.1 IP, 5 H, 2 ER.

Hitting

Seq. — Bear 3-3, 3 2B, 2 RBI; Schmadeke 2-5, 2 R; Abrams 1-3, 2B, R, RBI; Tennell 1-3, 2B.

EJ — Dunn 3-4, 3B; Gali 2-3, R; Brinton 1-1, 2B, RBI.

Quilcene 7, Evergreen Lutheran 2

QUILCENE — The Quilcene baseball team used speed and good baserunning to beat Evergreen Lutheran 7-2.

Quilcene was held to just two hits in the game and Evergreen Lutheran pitchers also allowed just four walks. The Rangers were able to win with 12 stolen bases, including a steal of home base by Jayden Love. They also scored a run on a dropped third strike.

Oliver Hopkins and Isaac Figueroa each had a hit, a run scored and an RBI. Love, Aiden Cate and Jacob Tirao each had three stolen bases and each scored a run.

Cate started, going 6⅔ innings and allowing just three hits himself. He allowed two earned runs and struck out 12.

Quilcene (9-3) next plays at Muckleshoot Tribal on Monday.

Quilcene 7, Evergreen Lutheran 2

Quil. 0 1 0 3 3 0 0 — 7 2 1

EL 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 — 2 3 4

Pitching

Quil. — Cate 6.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 12 K; Carstensen 0.1, K.

Hitting

Quil. — Hopkins 1-4, R, RBI; Figueroa 1-4, R, RBI; Cate 0-2, R, 3 SB, Tirao 0-2, R, 3 SB; Love 0-2, R, RBI, 3 SB.