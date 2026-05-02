PREP SOCCER: No. 5 Roughriders sweep Rainshadow Rivalry over Sequim

Sequim’s Ayden Peters (11) fights for the ball along with Port Angeles’ Tanner Lagrange (11) on Friday in Sequim. The Roughriders won a defensive battle 2-0. Sequim goalkeeper Kaiden Tosland is in the background. (Emily Matthiessen/for Peninsula Daily News)

Editor’s note: This story will be updated

SEQUIM — The Port Angeles boys soccer team earned a sweep over Sequim this season, but it wasn’t easy in a defensive, low-scoring 2-0 victory over the Wolves in Sequim.

The win pretty much locked up second place in the Olympic League for the Riders, who are ranked No. 5 in the state in Ratings Percentage Index. First place is held by undefeated Bainbridge, ranked No. 1 in the state. Sequim remains in the top half of the standings in fourth place.

The Riders got off too a fast start, scoring just 90 seconds into the match. Matthew Miller got an assist when he a quick pass, springing Tanner Lagrange down the right wing. Lagrange hit a perfect shot to the far post past Sequim keeper Kaiden Tosland.

Another fantastic pass set up the second goal. Port Angeles got its second goal shortly afterward in the 14th minute. Grant Butterworth kicked the ball to midfield where Kanyon Anderson made a perfect header pass, this time springing Miller past the Wolves’ defense down the left wing. Miller scored with his left foot to the far post

The game then settled into a defensive battle, with neither team having a lot of dangerous chances after that. Sequim’s best chance came in the 29th minute when Nico Musso got the rebound off a free kick and hit a powerful shot from distance that got past Port Angeles keeper Maverick Williams but trickled a couple of feet wide of the far post.

Port Angeles coach Chris Saari credited the team’s defenders for bottling up Sequim’s offense.

“The Riders were strong at the back on headers and consistently breaking up the Wolves attacks. Senior captain centerback Grant Butterworth was all over the field for the Riders,” Saari said. “Freshmen Maverick Williams got his fifth shutout of the season in goal for the Riders. He wasn’t tested a lot by Sequim shots on frame but he handled balls that came into his area cleanly.”

Tosland was busy in the second half, but the Riders were never able to get another shot past the Sequim keeper. His best stop might have been on Miller in the 44th minute. Miller got behind the Sequim defense and Tosland made the decision to come way out of goal to cut the angle, giving Miller no room to shoot.

A minute later, Tosland stopped a dangerous crossing pass with a pair of Riders forward lurking, ready to shoot. Miller had a golden chance for a second goal when Tosland came out of goal to make a solid save on a hard shot in the 65th minute. In stoppage time, Tosland made another fantastic save, literally stopping the ball between his legs while sitting on the ground. Despite all the second-half action, the game ended 2-0.

It was the first time the Riders have won a game in Sequim since 2018 and it was the Riders’ first sweep of the Rainshadow Rivalry since Saari became the coach in 2005.

Saari named Lagrange and Miller his offensive players of the match, Oliver Martinez and Kanyon Anderson his transition players of the match and his entire back line — Butterworth, Aurelio Wilson-Rojero, Wyatt Davis and Taihvan Lyle his defensive players of the match.

Port Angeles (11-2, 13-2) next plays at Bremerton (5-8, 5-9-1) on Tuesday to wrap up league play. Sequim (6-7-0, 6-7-0) plays at North Kitsap on Tuesday (8-5-0, 9-5-1).