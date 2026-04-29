First Friday Art Walk set this weekend in Sequim

Jolene Sanborn’s watercolor, “First To Bloom,” will be featured in the gallery window at the Blue Whole Gallery in Sequim throughout May.

SEQUIM — The First Friday Art Walk will celebrate with a aqua-themed event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. this weekend at various venues in downtown Sequim.

Maps for the self-guided tour are available at www.sequimartwalk.com.

Special features this month include:

• Outdoor singing by No Batteries Required. The quartet is composed of members from Juan de Fuca Harmony.

• The Blue Whole Gallery, 129 W. Washington St., will host a reception for “May Flowers” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The exhibit features works by gallery members Jolene Sanborn and Rick George.

George is a self-taught artist who uses vivid colors, often incorporating flowers to soften the composition or to create a more joyful tone.

“Central to my creative process is the juxtaposition of imagery, arranging symbols and forms in unexpected ways,” George said.

Sanborn, a watercolorist, also is self-taught. She is drawn to bright, bold colors found in nature, particularly in flowers and birds.

“Each petal is a little abstract,” Sanborn said. “The shape of the petal and the way the colors mix and combine in nature are perfect for the watercolor medium.”

“May Flowers” will be on display in the gallery’s windows throughout May.

Blue Whole Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information, visit www.bluewhole gallery.com.

• The A. Milligan Art Studio and Gallery, 520 N. Sequim Ave., will host a reception for “Pacific Northwest Impressions” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This month, the exhibit will add new works by Lyn Conlan and Anne Pfeiffer.

While both are representational painters, Conlan works in watercolors and Pfeiffer works in oils.

Visitors also can peek into Anne Milligan’s pastel studio to see what works she has in progress.

• Sequim Museum & Arts, 544 N. Sequim Ave., will display “Colors of the Pacific Northwest,” a fiber arts exhibit featuring works by Peninsula Fiber Artists, in the museum’s Judith McInnes Tozzer Art Gallery.

The exhibit, which includes quilts, fabric collages, silk paintings, sculptures and 3-D pieces by 17 contributing artists, will remain on display throughout May.

Participating artists include Linda Carlson, ZeeLinda Dissinger, Celeste Kardonsky Dybeck, Liisa Fagerlund, Lynn Gilles, Marla Varner, Evette Allerdings, Merrie Jo Schroeder, Larkin Jean Van Horn, Angela Dideum, Leslie Dickinson, Caryl Fallert-Gentry, Sue Gale, Debra E Olson, Susan Sawatzky, Ellen Thomas and Donna Lee Dowdney.

• Wind Rose Cellars, 143 W. Washington St., will host live music by the Fliptones from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Harmony and Vines, 120 W. Spruce St., will host artists Michelle Lindblom and Joanna Fairchild.

• Rainshadow Café, 157 W. Cedar St., will host live music from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Dawn and Steve.

• La Petite Maison Blanche, 213 E. Washington St., will feature curated gifts and treats throughout the shop.

• Forage Gifts & Northwest Treasures, 121 W. Washington St., will feature local and regional gifts and treats.

• Alder Wood Bistro, 139 W. Alder St., will have artisan wood-fired local seasonal organic food.

• The Habitat Boutique Store, 213 E. Washington St., will have live music from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. by Reckless Dove.

• Over the Fence, 118 E. Washington St., will showcase local makers.

• Sequim Spice and Tea, 139 W. Washington St., will show local art, including glass, pottery, illustration and local artists’ photography.

• Spoonbar Sweets, 171 W. Washington St., will feature baked treats and music.

• Pacific Mist Books, 122 W. Washington St., will offer a mix of new and vintage books, cards and gifts, including local authors and artists.

• Pacific Pantry, 229 S. Sequim Ave., will be open until 7 p.m., hosting a rotation of local artists.

• Three Little Birds Studio d’Arte, 112 W. Washington St., will offer artisan goods handcrafted by local artists.

• Sofie’s Flowers, 127 W. Washington St., will have artful creations and decorative pieces for the season.

• Soup in the Alley, 138 W. Washington St., will feature a rotation of local artists, live music and treats.

For more information, including adding a venue or an artist to the list, call Renne Emiko Brock at 360-460-3023 or email renneemiko@gmail.com.