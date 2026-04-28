PREP ROUNDUP: Wolves softball swept by Bulldogs

Sequim’s Ava Ritter looks to throw to first base around a North Mason baserunner in Sequim on Monday. (Emily Matthiessen/for Peninsula Daily News)

SEQUIM — The Sequim softball team was swept in a doubleheader 11-2 and 13-2 by North Mason on Monday.

The Wolves lost the first game despite only being outhit 9-8 by the Bulldogs. Kiley Winter was 2-for-4 with an RBI while Seren McClurken was 1-4 with an RBI.

Rilynn Whitehead pitched four innings and allowed seven hits and five earned runs. She struck out one. McKenna Cox pitched 2⅔ innings, allowing two hits and four earned runs while striking out two.

In the second game, North Mason got up 12-1 after an eight-run second inning and the Wolves were never able to come back. Alexia Fuller and Rylie Doig each had a double and an RBI, while Winter had a double and scored a run. Cox had a hit and an RBI.

In the circle, Cox pitched 2⅔ innings and allowed two hits.

The games were a makeup of a rainout.

Sequim (2-7, 4-8) hosted first-place North Kitsap on Tuesday and next plays at Bremerton (2-8, 2-9) on Friday.

In other softball games Monday, Quilcene beat Wishkah Valley 26-3 and Klahowya beat East Jefferson 15-1.

North Mason 11, Sequim 2

NM 0 0 5 0 0 4 2 — 11 9 3

Seq. 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 — 2 8 3

Pitching

Seq. — Whitehead 4 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, K; Cox 2.2 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 2 K.

Hitting

Seq. — Winter 2-4, RBI; McClurken 1-4, RBI.

North Mason 13, Sequim 3

Seq. 1 0 0 2 0 0 x — 3 5 4

NM 4 8 0 0 0 1 x — 13 9 0

Pitching

Seq. — Cox 2.2 IP, Owens IP 2 H, 4 ER; Whitehead 0.2 IP, 4 H, 7 ER

Hitting

Seq. — Fuller 1-3, 2B, RBI; Doig, 1-3, 2B, R, RBI; Winter 1-3, 2B, R; Cox 1-4, RBI.

Baseball Quilcene 5, Crosspoint 1

BREMERTON — The Quilcene Rangers amassed just five hits, but it was enough to beat Crosspoint 5-1.

The tandem of Oliver Hopkins and Aiden Cate combined to allow just eight hits and one earned run. Hopkins went 5⅓ innings and allowed six hits while striking out nine, while Cate went 1⅔, allowing two hits and striking out four.

Eli Allen was 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs. Jayden Love had two RBIs, while Isaac Figueroa had two runs scored and two stolen bases.

Quilcene (7-3) next hosts Crosspoint at 4 p.m. Thursday.

In other baseball games Monday, Klahowya beat East Jefferson 13-1.

Quilcene 5, Crosspoint 1

Quil. 0 0 0 2 0 1 2 — 5 5 1

CP 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 8 3

Pitching

Quil. — Hopkins 5.1 IP, 6 H, ER, 9 K; Cate 1.2 IP, 2 H, 4 K.

Hitting

Quil. — Allen 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB; Love 0-3, 2 RBI; Figueroa 0-3, 2 R, 2 SB.