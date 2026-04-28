PREP ROUNDUP: Wolves softball swept by Bulldogs
Published 4:15 pm Tuesday, April 28, 2026
SEQUIM — The Sequim softball team was swept in a doubleheader 11-2 and 13-2 by North Mason on Monday.
The Wolves lost the first game despite only being outhit 9-8 by the Bulldogs. Kiley Winter was 2-for-4 with an RBI while Seren McClurken was 1-4 with an RBI.
Rilynn Whitehead pitched four innings and allowed seven hits and five earned runs. She struck out one. McKenna Cox pitched 2⅔ innings, allowing two hits and four earned runs while striking out two.
In the second game, North Mason got up 12-1 after an eight-run second inning and the Wolves were never able to come back. Alexia Fuller and Rylie Doig each had a double and an RBI, while Winter had a double and scored a run. Cox had a hit and an RBI.
In the circle, Cox pitched 2⅔ innings and allowed two hits.
The games were a makeup of a rainout.
Sequim (2-7, 4-8) hosted first-place North Kitsap on Tuesday and next plays at Bremerton (2-8, 2-9) on Friday.
In other softball games Monday, Quilcene beat Wishkah Valley 26-3 and Klahowya beat East Jefferson 15-1.
North Mason 11, Sequim 2
NM 0 0 5 0 0 4 2 — 11 9 3
Seq. 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 — 2 8 3
Pitching
Seq. — Whitehead 4 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, K; Cox 2.2 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 2 K.
Hitting
Seq. — Winter 2-4, RBI; McClurken 1-4, RBI.
North Mason 13, Sequim 3
Seq. 1 0 0 2 0 0 x — 3 5 4
NM 4 8 0 0 0 1 x — 13 9 0
Pitching
Seq. — Cox 2.2 IP, Owens IP 2 H, 4 ER; Whitehead 0.2 IP, 4 H, 7 ER
Hitting
Seq. — Fuller 1-3, 2B, RBI; Doig, 1-3, 2B, R, RBI; Winter 1-3, 2B, R; Cox 1-4, RBI.
Baseball Quilcene 5, Crosspoint 1
BREMERTON — The Quilcene Rangers amassed just five hits, but it was enough to beat Crosspoint 5-1.
The tandem of Oliver Hopkins and Aiden Cate combined to allow just eight hits and one earned run. Hopkins went 5⅓ innings and allowed six hits while striking out nine, while Cate went 1⅔, allowing two hits and striking out four.
Eli Allen was 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs. Jayden Love had two RBIs, while Isaac Figueroa had two runs scored and two stolen bases.
Quilcene (7-3) next hosts Crosspoint at 4 p.m. Thursday.
In other baseball games Monday, Klahowya beat East Jefferson 13-1.
Quilcene 5, Crosspoint 1
Quil. 0 0 0 2 0 1 2 — 5 5 1
CP 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 8 3
Pitching
Quil. — Hopkins 5.1 IP, 6 H, ER, 9 K; Cate 1.2 IP, 2 H, 4 K.
Hitting
Quil. — Allen 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB; Love 0-3, 2 RBI; Figueroa 0-3, 2 R, 2 SB.