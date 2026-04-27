ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Chloe Gaydeski, Forks softball

A lot of the players for the Forks softball team have gotten hot during the latter half of April as the Spartans have won seven in a row, but none of them is as white-hot as senior Chloe Gaydeski.

Gaydeski, who is also a pitcher and has been a big part of the Spartans program for four years, has been unconscious at the plate. Against Raymond-South Bend on April 21, she went 6-for-6 in one game and 8-for-10 for the doubleheader with five runs scored.

Against North Beach on Thursday, she went 6-for-6 in a doubleheader with six runs scored and nine RBIs.

And finally, in a doubleheader against Tenino on Friday, she went 4-for-7 with two doubles, four runs scored and three RBIs.

Gaydeski’s scorching week has raised her season batting average to .682, with a slugging percentage of .886 and an OPS of 1.574. She has 20 runs scored and 25 RBIs in 12 games.