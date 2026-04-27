PREP ROUNDUP: Port Angeles’ Clark sets new season best in javelin

Port Angeles’ Teanna Clark after winning the state championship last year in the javelin. Her top throw this season is just two feet behind her state championship throw last year.

SNOHOMISH — Defending state javelin champion Teanna Clark threw a new season best this weekend to win the event at the 36th gearUp Eason Invitational at Snohomish Veteran’s Memorial Stadium.

More than 50 schools participated in the meet.

Clark had a javelin throw of 134 feet, 2 inches, 18 inches better than her previous best this season and 25 inches away from her state champion throw last year. Her throw is also more than 7 feet better than any other 2A girl in the state so far this spring.

Clark has won the javelin at 11 straight meets dating back to midseason last year. Her top throws have grown steadily this year from 117-9 at the Port Angeles Invitational in late March.

There were also interesting local results in the 800-meter run.

Sequim’s Reid Randall had a solid sub-2 minute time at 1 minute, 56.71 seconds to finish fifth in an extremely fast field. Randall also has the fifth-best 800 time in the state among 2A boys at 1:56.64, set in March at the Issaquah Icebreaker Invite, just three seconds off the top time of 1:53.53, set at the Eason Invite by Ignacio Llorens of Bainbridge.

Port Angeles’ Easton Dempsey finished eighth in the same race at 1:57.87, a personal-best time. Dempsey’s time is the seventh best in the state and four seconds behind Llorens.

The Sequim 4×400 relay team of Adrian Osborne, Westley French, Gavin Tupper and Randall finished eighth with a time of 3:31.22.

Brody Pierce of Port Angeles was 10th in the triple jump with a distance of 42-9 and his teammate Liam Wilson was 11th in the 400 meters in a time of 52.15.