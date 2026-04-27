AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Hole-in-one recorded at Cedars at Dungeness

The Cedars at Dungeness reported that James Kang of Sequim shot a hole-in-one on hole No. 11 on April 20.

Kang hit his ace from 130 yards out. He used a 7 hybrid club and a Callaway ball. It was his first hole-in-one.

SWGA results

SEQUIM — The SWGA held a 3-3-3 Best 9 event on Thursday at Sunland Golf Club.

Irene Schmidt was the gross winner with a score of 44, while Ruth Parcell was second at 46.

Toni Harms had the best net score of 31, while Claudia Williams was second with a 32.

The Niners Lucky Draw (2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8) gross winner was Marylin McGrew with a 39. The net winner was Kelly Foster with a 32.