Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.

This week’s scheduled lineup:

Monday – Master Gardeners Jeanette Stehr-Green and Audreen Williams.

Second segment – Steve Canale and Scott Tucker from Top Left Trails Co-Op discuss their work designing, building and maintaining mountain bike trails, collaborating closely with local agencies to enhance access, promote stewardship and foster respect for the landscape of the Olympic Peninsula.

Third segment – Lorie Fazio and Michelle Rhodes discuss Sequim’s upcoming Irrigation Festival.

Tuesday – Port Angeles Symphony Orchestra Conductor and Artistic Director Jonathan Pasternack discusses the upcoming Giacomo Puccini opera “Tosca.” Second segment – Sam Grello, Executive Director of the Port Angeles Waterfront District, discusses The sixth annual “Big Spruce Up,” a volunteer event focused on beautifying the waterfront and downtown core.

Third segment – Tyler Benedict and Vicky Blakesly discuss Sequim City Band’s upcoming performance “Let’s Go Sequimming” at the Irrigation Festival.

Wednesday – Seattle Mariners baseball, presented by Leitz Farm Supply & Equipment Sales.

Thursday – Robin Pangborn, Outreach and Partnerships Coordinator for Olympic Community Action Partnership (Olycap), discusses the agency’s 60th birthday, to which the community is invited.

Second segment – Beatriz Arakawa, Lower Elwha Family Advocacy Program Manager and Victim Advocate; Dee Koester with Women Spirit Fund Development; and Lower Elwha Police Chief Sam White, discuss the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People event scheduled for May 5 at the Heritage Center, and the resolution of one of the cases.

Third Segment – Business Bits with Small Business advisor Kevin Hoult.