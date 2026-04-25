EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Jefferson County to consider parks levy lid lift

Open space applications, a Clallam Economic Alliance and a parks and recreation levy lid lift will be before Peninsula boards and commissions next week.

Clallam County Commissioners

The three Clallam County commissioners will consider action on two current use assessment applications to the county’s Open Space program during their weekly work session on Monday.

The commissioners’ work session, at 9 a.m. Monday, will preview items set for action at their formal meeting, which will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The meetings can be viewed online at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• A resolution appointing members to the Revenue Advisory, Housing Solutions and Developmental Disabilities Advisory committees.

• An amended agreement with the Quillayute Valley School District for an additional $6,400 for Transition Program services for two additional students who are experiencing intellectual and developmental disabilities.

• An amended agreement with the Department of Social and Health Services for up to $34,890 to provide adult developmental disability services.

• An amended agreement with the Department of Ecology de-obligating $35,820 from the Enhanced PIC in the county’s chronic wasting disease Matriotti-Bell project.

• A position review for a therapeutic court coordinator for the Clallam County District Court.

• A recommendation for a subcommittee and to establish screening criteria for the coroner recruitment process.

• An amended agreement with the state Department of Ecology for the Puget Sound Nutrient General Permit.

• Proposed action on two current use assessment applications pursuant to the county’s Open Space Code.

• An agreement with Clallam County Parks, Fair and Facilities for $90,000 in 2026 lodging tax funding.

• A letter of support for the Port of Port Angeles’ application for the Small Community Air Service Development Program.

• A call for a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. May 12 regarding a proposed policy on electronic funds transfers.

• A call for a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. May 19 regarding proposed amendment to Clallam County Code Chapter 21.01.110 – Expiration and Renewal of Permits.

• An interlocal agreement with Kitsap Public Health District for the local health officer coverage in the event of an absence or incapacitation of a county health officer.

• An amended agreement with Anchor QEA, Inc. for additional time to complete design work on the Dungeness off-channel reservoir project.

• An easement purchase agreement with Olympic Rainforest LLC for culvert replacement over a tributary to the Dickey River on Mina Smith Road.

• Opening of bids for the juvenile services and jail detention security electronics system.

• Resolutions to adopt several budget revisions, reductions and supplemental appropriations.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Public comment may be sent to loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Special Joint Meeting

• There will be a special joint meeting of the Clallam Board of County Commissioners, the Port of Port Angeles Board of Commissioners and the Board of Commissioners for Clallam County Public Utility District 1 at 11 a.m. Monday.

Agenda items include the Clallam Economic Alliance as well as a discussion of regional challenges and infrastructure needs such as power, roads, sewer and water.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Port Commission Meeting Room at the Port of Port Angeles, 338 W. First St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89956960855.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID 899 5696 0855.

Other Clallam County meetings:

Meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

• The Noxious Weed Control Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86140079026?pwd=waA4XU1z0eOkMAl8ELEoOoCCEBJIMQ.1.

For audio only, call 253-205-0468 then enter meeting ID 861 4007 9026 and passcode 12345.

• The Law Library Board will meet at noon Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

• The Housing Solutions Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Friday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81387023267.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 813 8702 3267 and passcode 12345.

Jefferson County commissioners

The three Jefferson County commissioners will consider a proposal to add a measure to authorize a Parks and Recreation levy lid lift to the August ballot when they meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes. Comments also may be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.

Agenda items include:

• A proposal to site a Sani-can near the intersection of the Larry Scott Trail and Mill Road.

• A discussion regarding new revenue tools for local government authorized by House Bill 2442.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.

Other Jefferson County meetings:

The county’s meeting schedule is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us.

• The Finance Committee will conduct a joint special meeting with the Board of County Commissioners at 3 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

• The Civil Service Commission will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the first floor conference room at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/27565404672494?p=vFhG7pQwhYR01bJrWI. The passcode is Cy6Yg2Er.

For audio only, call 469-965-260 and enter conference ID 199 129 315#

• The Climate Action Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at Jefferson County Public Health, 615 Sheridan St., Port Townsend.

To join the online meeting, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83631003805?pwd=UCUeyeGHwItPCraWRPBLYgkFdJQePg.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 836 3100 3805.

Forks city

The Forks City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be at city hall, 500 Division St., Forks.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83942252165?pwd=3iasa4dYYLnOvYRe6bitSMvqjlOYg5.1.

The agenda is expected to be posted at www.forkswashington.org.

Sequim city

The Sequim City Council will consider a letter of support for the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe’s land transfer act when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday.

The council also will review the performance of a public employee in executive session during a special meeting at 5:15 p.m.

The hybrid meetings will be at the civic center, 152 W. Cedar St., Sequim.

To join the meeting online, visit https://sequimwa-gov.zoom.us/j/83397723647.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID 833 9772 3647.

Written public comment can be sent to clerk@sequimwa.gov and will be distributed to the council prior to the meeting.

The full agenda and meeting link are posted at https://www.sequimwa.gov/215/Agendas-Minutes.

Quillayute Valley schools

The Quillayute Valley School board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The board will meet in the library at Forks High School, 261 S. Spartan Ave., Forks.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.qvschools.org/o/qvsd/page/board-meetingsagendas.

Quilcene Fire Rescue

The Quilcene Fire commissioners will host a joint special meeting with commissioners from Jefferson County fire districts 2, 4 and 5 at 7 p.m. Monday.

The commissioners will discuss the proposed formation of a regional advanced life support program.

The hybrid meeting will be in Station 21, 70 Herbert St., Quilcene.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/5395075683.

The full agenda is posted at https://quilcenefirerescue.org.