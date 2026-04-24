Trio Brasileiro bringing sounds of Brazil

Trio Brasileiro will perform Monday evening in the Sunset Lounge at Field Hall.

PORT ANGELES — Trio Brasileiro will perform at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Sunset Lounge at Field Arts & Events Hall.

Tickets are $20 per person at www.fieldhallevents.org/tickets.

The group is composed of brothers Douglas Lora, who plays seven‑string guitar, and Alexandre Lora, a percussionist, along with Dudu Maia, who plays the bandolin, a 15-stringed, flat-backed, plucked instrument from Ecuador.

The group performs Brazilian choro, a genre shaped by African rhythms and European classical influences that is one of the most popular music styles in Brazil.

The trio’s 2018 album, “Rosa dos Ventos,” received a Grammy nomination for Best World Music Album and was named one of the Top 20 Jazz Recordings of the Year by DownBeat Magazine.