Site Logo

Trio Brasileiro bringing sounds of Brazil

Published 1:30 am Friday, April 24, 2026

By Peninsula Daily News

Trio Brasileiro will perform Monday evening in the Sunset Lounge at Field Hall.

Trio Brasileiro will perform Monday evening in the Sunset Lounge at Field Hall.

PORT ANGELES — Trio Brasileiro will perform at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Sunset Lounge at Field Arts & Events Hall.

Tickets are $20 per person at www.fieldhallevents.org/tickets.

The group is composed of brothers Douglas Lora, who plays seven‑string guitar, and Alexandre Lora, a percussionist, along with Dudu Maia, who plays the bandolin, a 15-stringed, flat-backed, plucked instrument from Ecuador.

The group performs Brazilian choro, a genre shaped by African rhythms and European classical influences that is one of the most popular music styles in Brazil.

The trio’s 2018 album, “Rosa dos Ventos,” received a Grammy nomination for Best World Music Album and was named one of the Top 20 Jazz Recordings of the Year by DownBeat Magazine.

You Might Like