EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

• Port Angeles Business Association — Breakfast meetings with networking and educational programs are held at 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 Del Guzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week will feature Scott Curtin, Port Angeles Director of Public Works and Utilities.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the PABA meeting who do not order breakfast.

• Port Angeles Rotary — Meetings at noon on Wednesdays at the student-run Wildcat Cafe at Lincoln School, 905 W. Ninth St., Port Angeles.

This week features Jessie Young, Field Arts & Events Hall director of education and artistic engagement, who will talk about the expansion of art projects in the Clallam County community and in schools throughout the area.

• Port Angeles Nor’Wester Rotary — Meeting in person at 7 a.m. Friday at Port Angeles Senior & Community Center, 328 E. Seventh St., Port Angeles.

This week will feature Steve Raider-Ginsberg, executive director, Field Arts & Events Hall.

Zoom access is by request. Email info@rotarynorwester.org for information.

• Port Angeles Kiwanis Club — Meets in person from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 Del Guzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week will feature Kiwanis’ high school Key Club, headed by Michell Gentry.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the Kiwanis meeting who do not order lunch.

• Soroptimist International of Port Angeles-Noon Club — Meets at noon on the first three Fridays of each month at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 Del Guzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week will feature a business meeting.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the Soroptimist meeting who do not order lunch or a beverage.

• Clallam County Economic Development Council — Coffee With Colleen, hosted by Colleen McAleer, at 8 a.m. on Wednesdays. The Zoom link is us02web.zoom.us/j/89474510306?pwd=VlIr RHh5RG1nYVh3V3J XRzF SMmRodz09, Meeting ID 894 7451 0306 and Passcode 187447.

This week features Opportunity Zone 2.0 updates.

• Sequim-Dungeness Valley Chamber of Commerce — Monthly luncheon meetings are held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Sunland Golf Club, 109 Hilltop Drive, Sequim.

This week will feature the Pet Emergency Group.

Reservations for regular luncheons are required. They are $27 for attendees with lunch or $10 for attendance without lunch. No payments will be accepted at the door. Phone 360-683-6197 or email office@sequimchamber.com to RSVP or for more information.

• Sequim Sunrise Rotary — Hybrid meetings at 7 a.m. Fridays at the Dungeness River Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road, Sequim, and online via Zoom.

This week will feature an Olympic Medical Center Emergency Department update with Dr. Evan Small.

Programs can be found at http://sequim sunriserotary.org. For a Zoom invitation, email sequimsunriserotaryclub@gmail.com.

• Sequim Rotary Noon Club (PSDP)— Meets in person at noon every Thursday at the Big Elk Restaurant, 707 E. Washington St., Sequim.

• West End Business and Professional Association — Meets in person from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Forks Congregational Church Fellowship Hall, 280 S. Spartan Ave., Forks.

• The Port Townsend Kiwanis Club — Meets in person at noon on Wednesdays at the Highway 20 Roadhouse Restaurant, 2152 W. Sims Way, Port Townsend.

• The Rotary Club of East Jefferson County — Meets at noon Thursdays at the Tri-Area Community Center, 10 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

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All of the above meetings are open to the public.