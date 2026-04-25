HORSEPLAY: Hit the trails and be ready for emergencies

Penny Simmons has her horse saddled up and is ready to ride. (Judy Dupree)

Long time BCH member Kandy Mulrooney holds Sam for Stephanie Baker, who stepped off to grab some refreshments for both horse and rider at the group’s “cowboy kitchen. ” (Judy Dupree)

On March 28, Country Horsemen’s Peninsula and Buckhorn Range Chapter members showed up in force for its popular annual Rides of March. (Judy Dupree)

DID YOU KNOW the Dungeness River Trails parking area off Happy Valley Road was designed and built to accommodate horse trailer parking by the BCH Peninsula Chapter? That’s right. It became obvious one was needed when the area grew in popularity after it became a county park. Made in cooperation with Clallam County, the group made full use of it on March 28 for its annual Rides of March.

Riders enjoyed a 7-mile trail ride with a “cowboy kitchen” stop for drinks and snacks, for both riders and horses, along the way.

The next group ride is May 16 at Miller Peninsula State Park for the annual Rhody Ride, set to catch the rhododendrons in bloom.

Breakfast will be served at 9:30 a.m., with a 10:30 a.m. ride out. Horse trailer parking is available on Don Tucker’s private property. Watch for the BCH direction signs off Diamond Point Road at Cat Lake Road. For more information, call 360-775-5060 or https://www.pbchw.org.

Disasters

Here’s an update on the Clallam County Emergency Animal Disaster Plan. In the fall, the key group of Emergency Animal Disaster Planning volunteers — myself, Mel Marshall, Shari Hamilton, Shelley Van Cleeve, Mary Oquendo, Debi Pavlich-Boaz, Kathy Coakley, John Temple, Eileen Damien, Julie Kustura, Judy Sarles, Mark Bowman, Lisa Hopper and Ed Bauck — completed our draft of the Clallam County Emergency Animal Disaster Plan, and it’s now under review with Emergency Management Coordinator, Justine Chorley.

When we started this process in winter 2025, most of us were hopeful to have the plan ready for the Clallam County commissioners to review and approve in early 2026.

Much to my dismay, on March 20, at a meeting with myself, Chorley, Sarles and Marshall, we were informed it likely won’t occur until close to 2028. Say what?

Chorley explained the main reason is because of changes FEMA made, which, in turn, required the county to update its Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan (CEMP) to meet the new FEMA requirements. That process will likely take up to a year, and then the focus will turn to the process of adding the Animal Emergency Disaster Plan.

In the meantime, the Clallam Animal Response Team (CART) hopes to grow as a network resource list of volunteers and organizations who are willing to work with the county when a state of emergency is declared and the Emergency Operations Center is activated.

Until then, large and small animal owners will need to fend for themselves if a disaster, such as a mega wildfire or earthquake, occurs.

And truly, the bottom line is everyone needs to prepare themselves for a catastrophic event by having two emergency plans in place:

1. Prepare to shelter in place, at home. Since the Peninsula is somewhat isolated and dependent on food and supplies to be trucked across the Hood Canal Bridge or up U.S. Highway 101 from Shelton, we should all have a minimum of a month’s food stored for every family member and each animal. It’s easy to do simply by purchasing a few more non-perishable items of food you already eat each month.

2. Pack to-go bags so you can flee at a moment’s notice with three days food, water, clothing, copies of important documents and cash, for each family member and animal.

Taking into consideration there’s just one highway on and off the Peninsula — most of it two lanes, and a mudslide or downed trees can make the roads impassable — make plans now for possible detour routes around them, where to flee to, and where to stay with your family and animals, should you need to flee east beyond the Hood Canal Bridge or west.

Remember the phrase, “He who hesitates is lost”? You have nothing to lose by planning now and preparing for such an emergency.

Please, do not shilly-shally or dawdle. Be ready to evacuate your home at a Level One warning — especially if you’re hauling horses or other large animals.

Personally, I don’t understand why anyone with dependents — young, old and animals — would chance waiting until the authorities order mandatory evacuations.

Upcoming events

• Today, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Showstoppers & Rascals 4-H Horse tack, pony rides, chicken bingo, concessions and a bake sale at Sequim Riding Academy, 1842 Taylor Cutoff Road, Sequim. For more information, call 360-775-5084.

• Friday, May 2, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Olympic Peninsula Rodeo Association Poker Ride Fundraiser at Hermann’s Ranch. It will feature cards, horses, prizes, auction and fun. 2095 Blue Mountain Road, East Port Angeles. For more information, email info@olympicpra.org.

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Karen Griffiths’ column, Peninsula Horseplay, appears the second and fourth Saturday of each month.If you have a horse event, clinic or seminar you would like listed, please email Griffiths at kbg@olympus.net at least two weeks in advance. You can also call her at 360-460-6299.