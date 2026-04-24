Sequim man arrested for depictions of a minor

SEQUIM — Clallam County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Sequim man on investigation of possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Deputies arrested Carl J. King, 23, on Thursday with the assistance from the Sequim Police Department at his residence. He was booked without incident into the Clallam County Jail, where he was being held on Friday.

King is being investigated on four counts of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and one count of tampering with evidence, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) on Nov. 3, 2023, indicating that an internet user had uploaded files containing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, the Sheriff’s Office said. The NCMEC CyberTipline indicated King was a suspect.

Detectives developed probable cause and applied for a search warrant for King’s phone. When they executed the search warrant at King’s residence on Dec. 24, 2025, King attempted to hide the phone. Detectives located and seized the phone, which revealed further evidence, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office partners with the Internet Crimes Against Children’s (ICAC) Taskforce. ICAC sends CyberTips for crimes against children that occur within unincorporated Clallam County, and sheriff’s detectives investigate those tips.