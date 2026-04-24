Earth Day celebration for kids set for Saturday

PORT ANGELES — Pet a mule, learn how to identify scat and practice camping skills at the free Earth Day Celebration for Kids from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Olympic National Park Visitor Center, 3002 Mount Angeles Road.

Activities will include art projects, wildlife tracking, examining plankton and a wildland fire engine tour.

A full list and signups for ranger walks will be posted at the visitor center. Ranger walks will begin at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Park rangers and educators from Dungeness River Nature Center, Feiro Marine Life Center, Friends of Olympic National Park and the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center will host the event.