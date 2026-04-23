Beach cleanup event set at multiple locations on Saturday

OLYMPIA — Washington State Parks will co-host the Washington Coast Cleanup at beaches on the Pacific Coast and Salish Sea on Saturday.

The annual event to celebrate Earth Day weekend is co-sponsored by Washington Coastsavers.

Events will take place at the following locations:

• Fort Flagler/Mystery Bay check-in will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chimacum Corner Farmstand, 9122 Rhody Drive, Chimacum.

• Fort Townsend/Fort Worden check-in will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Port Townsend Marine Science Center, 502 Harbor Defense Way, Port Townsend.

• Shine Tidelands check-in will be available from 9 a.m. to noon at Shine Tidelands State Park Road, Port Ludlow.

A Discover Pass is required for vehicle access to state-managed lands.

During the 2025 Coast Cleanup, 584 volunteers collected 13,203 pounds of debris from Washington beaches.

Washington Coastsavers also will support cleanups at:

• Makah Tribal Beaches, check-in at Hobuck Campground, 2726 Makah Passage, Neah Bay, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• The western Strait of Juan de Fuca, check-in at the Clallam Bay/Sekiu Visitor Center, 16753 state Highway 112, Clallam Bay, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• The eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, check-in at Harborview Park, 700 Ediz Hook Road, Port Angeles, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Volunteers should come prepared for variable weather conditions. Wear sturdy footwear and bring a packed lunch with plenty of water.

Participants will receive supplies for debris collection at check-in. Check-in stations also will serve as drop-off locations for collected marine debris.

For more information, visit www.coastsavers.org.