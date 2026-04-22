Seattle-based folk-rock band to perform two shows this weekend

SEATTLE — Jessie Thoreson and The Crown Fire will perform two shows in East Jefferson County this weekend.

The Seattle-based folk-rock band will perform at 6 p.m. Friday at the Quilcene Lantern, 7360 Center Road, Quilcene, and at 6 p.m. Saturday at Finnriver Farm and Cidery, 124 Center Road, Chimacum.

Tickets for the show at the Lantern are $10 per person at the band’s website, www.jessiethoreson.com. There will be a $5 cover charge at Finnriver for Saturday’s performance.

The band released its newest album, “Return To The Ground,” earlier this month, expanding on its folk roots with layered arrangements, textured guitars and a more collaborative, experimental approach.

“We took more playful sonic risks and really invested in interesting production choices and unexpected textures,” Thoreson said. “At the same time, the lyrics feel grittier and more elemental than our previous work. There’s a rawness to this record that feels true to where we are.”

The album was partly written during Thoreson’s time working in wildfire ecology, and it explores themes of decay, renewal and transformation.