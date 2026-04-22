High school thespian society to host stage performance

Cast members, from left, Mazikeen Harvey, Ashlynne Jugueta, Daisy Coyle, Isabella Rodrieguez and Juno Simonson at a rehearsal for “Murder’s in the Heir” at Port Angeles High School.

PORT ANGELES — Port Angeles High School’s Thespian Society will stage a production of “Murder’s in the Heir” with shows at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The play will be staged at the high school’s auditorium, 304 E. Park Ave., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $10 per person, $8 for students and seniors.

In the play, there has been a murder at Starkweather Mansion and it is up to the audience to decide which of the suspicious cast of characters did it.

The play was written by Billy St. John and will be directed by Sage Bateman with the assistance of student directors Alexander Rodrieguez, Alani Napiontek and Magnolia Valentine and stage manager Liam Wiedenhoeft.

Cast members include Juno Simonson, Iliana Gorman, Rihana Lundvik, Isabella Rodrieguez, Mazikeen Harvey, Liam Irwin, Jane Butchart, Alex Rodrieguez, Daisy Coyle, Alani Napiontek, Olivia Weems, Noah Feller, Pen DeBord and Ashlynne Jugueta.