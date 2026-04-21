Mike and Val James to play during Candlelight Concerts series

PORT TOWNSEND — Mike and Val James will present “Mixed Bag: a Collection of Songs Covering Different Eras and Styles” during the Candlelight Concerts series at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The event will be at Trinity United Methodist Church, 609 Taylor St., Port Townsend.

The concert also will be simulcast on KPTZ FM 91.9 and stream at www.trinityumcpt.org.

The event is free, although a donation of $15 per person is requested for the National Alliance on Mental Illness Jefferson County, a nonprofit, grassroots, self-help, support, education and advocacy organization for people with severe and persistent mental illnesses and their family members and friends.

The couple will perform a collection of songs which cover different eras and styles. They have performed to a variety of audiences in concerts, festivals and private venues in the Northwest and internationally for more than 25 years.

Their broad musical styles range from traditional to 1940s through 1980s. Their music has influences from folk, blues, jazz, maritime and includes originals. They will be accompanied by Bruce Cannavaro on bass.

Mike James is a retired educator/counselor who grew up in Michigan and moved to Seattle in 1983.

Val James’ mother sang with Bing Crosby on the radio and in films. Her CD, “Just Makin’ It Up,” is all original tunes.