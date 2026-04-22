Port Angeles schools to offer orchestra clothing

PORT ANGELES — Looking the part is key to a successful performance — and for orchestra students in the Port Angeles School District, a new program aims to make that easier.

A concert attire closet that will be launched this fall aims to ensure young musicians are ready for the stage with clothing that meets dress code requirements and reduces barriers to participation.

Nathan Rødahl, director of the orchestra at Port Angeles High School, said the program will offer new and gently used clothing students can borrow for a performance and then return.

District concert attire includes black slacks and skirts; black dress shirts and collared blouses; black socks and tights; and black dress shoes.

High school students need only supply their own shoes and socks or tights — the school will provide everything else. The challenge is greater for middle school musicians, who are responsible for providing the entire outfit.

Rødahl said the program will address a range of practical problems — from last-minute issues like a broken zipper to keeping pace with teens whose clothing sizes quickly change.

“With as fast as kids grow, it can be hard for families to keep up,” Rødahl said.

The goal is to have a wide range of sizes, from children to adult, to accommodate students across ages and grade levels.

The effort comes as the orchestra prepares for a major trip next spring to perform at Carnegie Hall, adding another layer of motivation to ensure students are prepared — and looking their best.

Those interested in donating to the concert attire closet can contact Rødahl by email at nrodahl@portangelesschools.org.

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Reporter Paula Hunt can be reached by email at paula.hunt@peninsuladailynews.com.