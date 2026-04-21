Student Wearable Art Show to bring artistic visions to the stage

Zane Thompson was among the participants in the 2025 Student Wearable Art Show. The show returns May 16 to Port Townsend High School auditorium. (Mel Carter)

PORT TOWNSEND — PT Artscape’s Student Wearable Art Show will bring young artists’ creations into the spotlight for two shows on May 16.

The performances, which in past years have featured wearable sculptures of cupcakes, trees and giant hands, are set for 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Port Townsend High School auditorium, 1500 Van Ness St.

The event, in its ninth year, is the primary fundraiser for PT Artscape, a nonprofit organization that brings teaching artists into public school classrooms and facilitates other art activities for teens and the community.

“The Student Wearable Art Show brings a clear vision to the community of how amazing local students’ efforts are when they are supported and guided by professionals in the field of wearable art,” said teaching artists Michele Soderstrom and Margie McDonald.

Tickets are available for a suggested donation of $20 for adults, while students are admitted free.

Tickets are sold at the door and at keycitypublictheatre.org.

The vision and creation of this year’s entries have been underway since early March, Soderstrom said. Youth from throughout East Jefferson County are participating during class time and in special extracurricular sessions hosted by PT Artscape.

The SWATCH (Student Wearable Art Technical Creative Helpers) volunteer team of sewists, artists and makers work with the students to teach them skills that bring their imaginative visions to reality and to the stage, she added.

“The Student Wearable Art Show is the culmination of a beloved annual project that takes students on a journey through the four processes of art making: creating, producing/performing, responding and connecting in a way that builds skills, confidence and enthusiasm,” McDonald and Soderstrom said.

By combining visual art skills with performance skills, students gain mastery of standards in both disciplines, the teachers added.

“The experience of presenting original artwork in a performance medium and receiving immediate feedback from a live audience is an inspiring, confidence-building experience that encourages creativity and imagination,” McDonald and Soderstrom said.

Many students return every year to build on their knowledge of design, construction and performance.

Wearable Art Show entries over the years have repurposed items such as CDs, playing cards, cardboard, vegetable net bags and bubble wrap.

Along with paper, fabric, wire, streamers, plastic, vinyl, foam, papier-maché and lots of hot glue, the pieces come together.

Each year, students are judged and awarded prizes for best in show, second place, third place, best use of materials, best performance and two judges’ choice awards.

Founded in 1998, PT Artscape’s purpose is to bring teaching artists into public schools from kindergarten through high school, providing art programming that supports and enhances the existing curriculum.

The organization also brings free art making into the community, with projects at the Port Townsend Pride Festival, Uptown Art Fair and holiday season crafts at the Cotton Building.

Since 2018, PT Artscape has offered students in grades six through 12 a free art making “third space” every Friday at the Bunker, a program at Northwind Art School at Fort Worden State Park.

A team of teaching artists leads the Bunker, with open studio and project-based art-making sessions.

For more information, email ptartscape@gmail.com.