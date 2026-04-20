Search warrants served in mail theft investigation

Search warrants were served on Thursday in an active mail theft investigation in the 6000 block of Old Olympic Highway, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said. (Clallam County Sheriff’s Office)

PORT ANGELES — Stolen mail and financial-related documents were recovered but no arrests were made following the execution of a search warrant in an ongoing mail theft investigation, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said.

The search warrant was served about 3 p.m. Thursday in the 6000 block of Old Olympic Highway, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were assisted by officers from the state Department of Corrections and detectives from the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team.

Individuals located at the residence were initially detailed and questioned before they were released, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation remains and active, the agency reported.

The Sheriff’s Office offered the following tips to reduce the risk of mail theft:

• Retrieve mail promptly after delivery; avoid leaving mail in a mailbox overnight.

• Use a locked mailbox or a secure mail slot when possible.

• Sign up for USPS Informed Delivery to monitor incoming mail.

• Avoid sending cash or sensitive documents through regular mail when possible.

• Shred personal and financial documents before discarding them.

• Report missing or suspicious mail activity promptly.

If you believe you are a victim of mail theft or observe suspicious activity, the Sheriff’s Office asks you to call 360-417-2459, option 1, or use the online reporting portal on the Sheriff’s Office website.