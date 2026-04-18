EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Commissioners to consider lodging tax grants

Lodging tax recommendations, possible changes to a fireworks ordinance and compliance with the Clean Energy Transformation Act will be before boards and commissions next week.

Clallam County commissioners

The three Clallam County commissioners will consider recommendations from the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee to award 11 grants that total $282,000 during their weekly business meeting on Tuesday.

The commissioners’ work session, at 9 a.m. Monday, will preview items set for action at their formal meeting, which will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The commissioners also will solicit public input regarding recommendations from the Charter Review Commission during a special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The commissioners will discuss litigation or potential litigation in executive session during a special meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The meetings can be viewed online at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• Resolutions appointing Paul Shane to the Housing Solutions Committee and Corey Pearson, Jamie Porter and Helen Kenoyer to the Homelessness Task Force.

• A letter of support for the Port of Port Angeles’ application for the Small Community Air Service Development Program.

• An agreement with Kitsap Public Health District for the local health officer position during periods of absence or incapacity.

• A call for a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. May 12 regarding a resolution to create a comprehensive electronic funds transfer policy.

• A position review for a registered nurse for the jail in the Sheriff’s Office.

• An amended agreement with Anchor QEA, Inc. for the Dungeness off-channel reservoir project.

• An easement purchase agreement with Olympic Rainforest LLC for culvert replacement for a tributary to the Dickey River on Mina Smith Road.

• A call for a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. May 19 regarding a proposed amendment of Clallam County Code, Chapter 21.01.110: Expiration and Renewal of Permits.

• An update on code enforcement from Bruce Emery and Diane Harvey.

• A review of the Dungeness River Management Team roster.

• A resolution authorizing the expenditure of up to $1.4 million from the Conservation Futures Fund to the North Olympic Land Trust for the Big Red Barn Farm.

• Award of a bid for Hot Mix Asphalt for $393,455 to Lakeside Industries.

• A utility right-of-way easement with Clallam County Public Utility District No. 1 for a new junction box and connection for the Lake Creek shop.

• A public hearing regarding a proposed amendment of the consolidated fee schedule for the clerk of the superior court.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Public comment may be sent to loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Other Clallam County meetings:

Meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

• The Clallam County Revenue Advisory Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.clallamcountywa.gov/669/Live-Archived-Meetings-Online.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

• The Clallam County Marine Resources Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 of the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83769639254?pwd=FmcMflhkxw6df902xa2tsxu6UAHGVB.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 837 6963 9254 and passcode 12345. https://clallamcountymrc.org/meetings-events

• The Clallam County Board of Health will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93573435754.

For audio only, call 253-2125-8782 then enter meeting ID 935 7343 5754 and passcode 095863.

• The Solid Waste Advisory Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 893 8147 1352 and passcode 12345.

• The Fair Advisory Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 881 0699 0452 and passcode 12345.

• The Clallam County Finance Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The committee will meet in room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

Jefferson County commissioners

The three Jefferson County commissioners will discuss possible changes to the county’s fireworks ordinance when they meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes. Comments also may be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.

Other Jefferson County meetings:

The county’s meeting schedule is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us.

• The North Pacific Coast Marine Resources Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at Peninsula College’s Forks campus, 481 S. Forks Ave., Forks.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86797939275?pwd=LpFWWmb3uABv8zRamzvRhXXxr8D9tM.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 867 9793 9275 and passcode 1234.

• The Jefferson County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will tour several parks during a special meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The in-person-only meeting will include stops at:

— Quilcene Community Park and Campground, 294964 U.S. Highway 101, Quilcene, at 9 a.m.

— Riverside Park, intersection of Rodgers Street and Muncie Avenue, Quilcene, at 11:15 a.m.

— Deema Smakman Little League Field, 260 Deema Smakman Road, Quilcene, at noon.

— Lake Leland Campground and Day Use Park for a sack lunch and debriefing, 165 Leland Valley Road West, Quilcene, at 12:45 p.m.

• The Jefferson County Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the Jefferson County Transit Center, 63 Four Corners Road, Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/95998994925?pwd=p8TXkhpx0ZZOMupwO12jr3FkhbxbP1.1.

• The Jefferson County Public Infrastructure Fund Board will meet at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The meeting will be in the county commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1920 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the hybrid meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83612998617.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID836 1299 8617.

• The Jefferson County Board of Health will meet at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the online meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/97862703889.

To listen only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 978 6270 3889.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us/1088/Agenda-Minutes.

• The Jefferson County Solid Waste Advisory Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Public Works offices, 623 Sheridan St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89216160898.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 892 1616 0898 and passcode 187502.

Jefferson County Public Utility District

Jefferson County Public Utility District commissioners will discuss compliance with the Clean Energy Transformation Act when they meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the PUD offices at 310 Four Corners Road, Port Townsend.

The full agenda and meeting link are posted at https://jeffpud.diligent.community/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx.

Jefferson Transit Authority

The Jefferson Transit Authority board will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Jefferson Transit board room, 63 Four Corners Road, Port Townsend.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://jeffersontransit.com/AgendaCenter/Jefferson-Transit-Authority-Board-2.

Port Angeles city

The Port Angeles city council will consider recommendations from the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee during a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at city hall, 321 E. Fifth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting, visit www.cityofpa.us/Live-Virtual-Meetings or https://cityofpa.webex.com/cityofpa/j.php?MTID=m63cf20847b627f7a9c5f593adbac3ef0.

For audio only, call 1-844-992-4726 and enter access code 2554 691 3375.

Public comment sent to council@cityofpa.us will not be read during the meeting, but it will be entered into the meeting record.

The full agenda is posted at https://www.cityofpa.us/583/Meetings-Agendas.

Port Townsend city

The Port Townsend City Council will hear the annual report from the Transportation Benefit District when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at City Hall, 540 Water St., Port Townsend.

To view the meeting live, visit www.cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/98187633367.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID 981 8763 3367.

Written comments may be submitted at https://publiccomment.fillout.com/cityofpt.

The full agenda is posted at https://cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

Peninsula College

The Peninsula College board of trustees will review proposed changes to the college’s nepotism policy when they meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The board will meet at the college’s Forks campus, 481 S. Forks Ave., Forks.

Public comments and questions may be submitted up to 24 hours prior to the meeting to thaggerty@pencol.edu.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at https://pencoledu.community.highbond.com/Portal.

Chimacum School Board

The Chimacum School Board will discuss proposed school calendars for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 academic years when it meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The board will meet in Room 702 at Chimacum Elementary School, 91 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

To join the meeting online, visit https://csd49.zoom.us/j/95499850416.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID: 954 9985 0416.

The full agenda is posted at go.boarddocs.com/wa/chimacum/board.nsf/public.

Crescent School Board

The Crescent School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The board will meet in the library at Crescent School, 50350 state Highway 112, Joyce.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/crescent/Board.nsf/Public.

Port Angeles School Board

The Port Angeles School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The board will meet in room 208 at Lincoln Center, 905 W. Ninth St., Port Angeles.

The meeting will stream at https://www.youtube.com/@portangelesschooldistrict.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.boarddocs.com/wa/pasd/Board.nsf/public.

OESD 114

The Olympic Educational Service District 114 board of directors will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The hybrid meeting will be at district headquarters, 105 National Ave., Bremerton.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://olympicesd114.diligent.community/Portal.

OESD 114 serves the 15 school districts on the Kitsap and North Olympic peninsulas by delivering educational services that can be more efficiently or economically performed regionally.

Jefferson Healthcare

Jefferson Healthcare commissioners will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the executive conference room at Jefferson Healthcare, 834 Sheridan St., Port Townsend.

For audio only, dial 509-598-2842. The conference ID number is 613756871#.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at https://jeffersonhealthcare.org/hospital-commission.

Fire District 2

Clallam County Fire District 2 commissioners will discuss Resolution 2026-02 and Resolution 2026-03 regarding the EMS levy when they meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the district administrative office, 1212 E. First St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88376254829?pwd=WlJXSTJyaGUwelcrZ1I4SStUbzRiUT09.

For audio only, call 253-205-04682, then enter meeting ID 883 7625 4829 and passcode 630598.

The full agenda is posted at https://www.clallamfire2.org/commissioners-meetings.

Fire Protection District 3

Clallam County Fire District 3 commissioners will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the district’s training and operations center, 255 Carlsborg Road, Sequim.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84401730144?pwd=Y2ZtS0wzSDFLVlVlTG9CUW9GdDVidz09.

For audio only, dial 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 868 5240 5153 and passcode 912707.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://ccfd3.org/board-meetings.

The district covers the east side of Clallam County with a small portion in Jefferson County.

East Jefferson Fire-Rescue

The East Jefferson Fire-Rescue commissioners will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in Station 6, 9193 Rhody Drive, Chimacum.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://www.ejfr.org.

Quilcene Fire Rescue

The Quilcene Fire Rescue commissioners will continue the discussion regarding the proposed regional advanced life support program when they meet at 7 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in Station 21, 70 Herbert St., Quilcene.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/5395075683.

The full agenda is posted at https://quilcenefirerescue.org.

North Olympic Library Trustees

The North Olympic Library System Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the Port Angeles Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/99297588060?pwd=Mo9AlWgGXGOblAkFsLlYMaOfoHQfGu.1.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.nols.org/board-administration.

Cemetery commission

The Quilcene Cemetery commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.

The commission will meet at the Quilcene Museum, 151 E. Columbia St., Quilcene.

The public is invited to attend.

Water District 1

Jefferson County Water District 1 will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The district will meet at the Paradise Bay Community Club, 141 W. Alder St., Port Ludlow.

Water District 1 serves Paradise Bay.