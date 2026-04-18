Environmental open house set for Thursday

SEQUIM — Clallam County Environmental Health will host a community meeting regarding the status of the Pollution Identification and Correction program at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The event will be in Rainshadow Hall at the Dungeness River Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road, Sequim.

The program is a collaboration between Environmental Health, the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe, the Clallam Conservation District and Streamkeepers of Clallam County.

It aims to improve water quality in Dungeness and Sequim bays by identifying and addressing sources of bacterial pollution, such as failing septic systems or agricultural runoff, through monitoring, education and corrective actions.

Attendees can expect:

• An overview of water quality data, focusing on the Sequim Bay-Dungeness Clean Water District’s freshwater streams.

• Information regarding onsite septic system maintenance, inspections and rebates that are available for repairs or replacement.

• Best management practices for farmers and livestock owners to reduce pollution, along with technical assistance resources.

• Opportunities for public involvement, including Q&A, volunteering and accessing educational materials at partner tables.

For more information, visit www.clallamcountywa.gov/416.