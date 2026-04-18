Peninsula College course to encourage new businesses

PORT ANGELES — Peninsula College is launching a new entrepreneurship course this spring that will take participants from idea to a cash-prize pitch competition in just more than two months.

The Everyday Entrepreneur “Pirate Pitch” Competition runs from Monday through June 23 taught by Rob DeCou, a business administration instructor at the college.

“If you want to turn a hobby into a business, have an idea you’re trying to develop or don’t know what that first step is, this is for you,” DeCou said.

The self-paced online course includes one-on-one coaching and access to local business owners who will share their expertise.

Participants will develop and refine a business idea while learning how to assess market demand, evaluate risk and plan cash flow. They also will learn how to obtain a federal employer identification number, choose a business structure and estimate startup costs.

One of the most important lessons, DeCou said, is learning how to determine whether your dream business is viable.

“Recognizing early that an idea needs more work or should be paused before moving ahead,” he explained.

Decou said one of the key benefits of the course is the opportunity to build connections with local experts.

Starting a business can be difficult to navigate, but learning alongside experienced entrepreneurs gives participants a clearer path from idea to something that works, he said.

Students should expect to spend four to six hours a week on coursework, research and optional in-person meetings.

The course culminates in a June 23 pitch competition with prizes of $2,000 for first place, $1,250 for second and $750 for third. The prize money is intended to help cover early costs and give participants a start in getting a business off the ground.

The course is offered through Peninsula College’s Community Education program as a pilot for a broader effort to expand entrepreneurship training.

Registration information is available through Peninsula College’s Community Education program, https://tinyurl.com/2vtfnjx8

For questions, email DeCou at rdecou@pencol.edu.

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Reporter Paula Hunt can be reached by email at paula.hunt@peninsula dailynews.com.