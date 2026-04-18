PREP SOFTBALL: PA drops first round with NK; Sequim loses a wild one against Olympic

Sequim’s Rylie Doig (2), is safe at second base for the Wolves’ softball team Friday against Olympic. The Wolves lost a wild game 17-7. (Emily Matthiessen/for Peninsula Daily News)

POULSBO — Round One of the top two softball teams in the Olympic League went to North Kitsap.

North Kitsap’s Charizma Fake struck out 14 Port Angeles batters and allowed just four hits in a 3-1 North Kitsap victory Friday. Both teams came in to that game unbeaten in the Olympic League and ranked among the top seven in the state in Ratings Percentage Index.

Fake outdueled Lynzee Reid and Allison Leitz, who pitched well enough to win. Reid went three innings, allowing three hits and two earned earned while striking out three. Leitz went three innings and struck out five. Neither team scored after the second inning.

Kennedy Rognlien went 2-for-3 with a triple, while Reid had a hit and a run scored. Sophia Ritchie had the Riders’ other hit. She also stole a base.

With the victory, North Kitsap moved up to No. 2 in RPI in the state. Port Angeles remains No. 9.

Port Angeles (6-1, 8-2) gets another crack at North Kitsap (7-0, 8-1) at home on May 8. The Riders next play at Klahowya on Monday in a nonleague game.

North Kitsap 3, Port Angeles 1

PA 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 4 2

NK 1 2 0 0 0 0 x — 3 3 0

Pitching

PA — Reid 3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 K; Leitz 3 IP, 5 K.

Hitting

PA — Rognlien 2-3, 3B; Reid 1-3, R; Ritchie 1-3, SB.

Olympic 17, Sequim 7

SEQUIM — The Sequim softball team fell behind 7-0 to Olympic but rallied with a six-run fifth inning to get right back in the game against one of the best teams in the Olympic League, only to have the Trojans blow the game open with a nine-run seventh inning.

The teams combined for 30 hits.

Mattie Messenger went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Seren McClurken went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Naveah Owens went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.

Rilynn Whitehead and McKenna Cox each had a hit, a run scored and two RBIs.

Whitehead went 6⅓ innings, allowing 16 hits and 11 earned runs. Cox pitched the final two-thirds of a inning, allowing three hits and an earned run.

Sequim (2-4, 2-5) next plays at Kingston (3-3, 7-4) on Monday.

Olympic 17, Sequim 7

Oly. 0 0 5 2 0 1 9 — 17 19 1

Seq. 0 0 0 0 6 1 0 — 7 11 3

Pitching

Seq. — Whitehead 6.1 IP, 16 H, 11 ER, K; Cox 02. IP, 3 H, ER.

Hitting

Seq. — Messenger 2-4, 2B, RBI; McClurken 2-3, 2 R; Owens 2-3, 2B, R; Winter 1-4, R, RBI; Whitehead 1-4, R, 2 RBI; Cox 1-4, R, 2 RBI.

Forks 30, Chief Leschi 0

Forks 27, Chief Leschi 3

TACOMA — The Forks softball team outhit Chief Leschi 40-0 in a doubleheader sweep, winning the first game 30-0 and the second game 27-3.

Fynlie Peters had a huge day in Thursday’s doubleheader, with two home runs and nine RBIs in the two games. Avery Dilley had a home run and four RBIs n the first game, while Bailey Johnson was 4-for-5 with three doubles and six RBIs.

Chloe Gaydeski went 5-for-6 in the two games with three doubles, five RBIs and four runs scored. In the second game Kailyn Crowder was 3-for-4 with two doubles, four runs scored and three RBIs.

Johnson and Kendyl Woody combined for the first no-hitter, striking out 10, while Peters, Hailey Rondeau and Crowder combined to pitch the second no-hitter.

Forks played Coupeville on Saturday. The Spartans (2-2, 2-2) next play at Raymond-South Bend (4-0, 4-3) on Tuesday.

Quilcene 29, Darrington 0

DARRINGTON — The Quilcene Rangers got eight RBIs from Kindle Iverson in a 29-0 road win Friday at Darrington.

Iverson went 2-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and eight RBIs. Charlotte Fay was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs, while Lila Anderson was 2-for-3 with a triple, three runs scoed and four RBIs. Anna Sarnes Jr. was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and four runs scored.

Quilcene (4-2) plays at East Jefferson at 4 p.m. Monday.