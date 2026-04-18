EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

• Port Angeles Business Association — Breakfast meetings with networking and educational programs are held at 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 Del Guzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week features Colleen McAleer, executive director, Clallam Economic Development Council.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the PABA meeting who do not order breakfast.

• Port Angeles Rotary — Meetings at noon on Wednesdays at the student-run Wildcat Cafe at Lincoln School, 905 W. Ninth St., Port Angeles.

This week, Jody Moss, the club’s foundation president, will present an annual Foundation Report.

• Port Angeles Nor’Wester Rotary — Meeting in person at 7 a.m. Friday at Port Angeles Senior & Community Center, 328 E. Seventh St., Port Angeles.

This week features Stevens/Hurricane Ridge Middle School.

Zoom access is by request. Email info@rotarynorwester.org for information.

• Port Angeles Kiwanis Club — Meets in person from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 Del Guzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week features a visit to the country of Botswana, Africa, presented by Ken and Mary Campbell.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the Kiwanis meeting who do not order lunch.

• Clallam County Economic Development Council — Coffee With Colleen, hosted by Colleen McAleer, at 8 a.m. on Wednesdays. The Zoom link is us02web.zoom.us/j/89474510306?pwd=VlIr RHh5RG1nYVh3V3J XRzF SMmRodz09, Meeting ID 894 7451 0306 and Passcode 187447.

This week features Regan Nickels, superintendent, Sequim School District.

• Sequim Sunrise Rotary — Hybrid meetings at 7 a.m. on Fridays at the Dungeness River Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road, Sequim, and online via Zoom.

Programs can be found at http://sequim sunriserotary.org. For a Zoom invitation, email sequimsunriserotaryclub@gmail.com.

• Sequim Rotary Noon Club (PSDP) — Meets in person at noon every Thursday at the Big Elk Restaurant, 707 E. Washington St., Sequim.

• West End Business and Professional Association — Meets in person from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Forks Congregational Church Fellowship Hall, 280 S. Spartan Ave., Forks.

• The Port Townsend Kiwanis Club — Meets in person at noon Wednesdays at the Highway 20 Roadhouse Restaurant, 2152 W. Sims Way, Port Townsend.

• The Port Townsend Sunrise Rotary Club — Hybrid meetings at 7:15 a.m. Wednesdays. In person at Grace Lutheran Church, 1120 Walker St., Port Townsend, and streaming on the Zoom platform.

This week features Port Townsend Police Chief Thomas Olson.

For access to the Zoom meeting, email PTTownsendSunrise Rotary@gmail.com.

• The Port Townsend Rotary Noon Club — Meets in person at noon on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at Grace Lutheran Church, 1120 Walker St., Port Townsend.

• The Rotary Club of East Jefferson County — Meets at noon on Thursdays at the Tri-Area Community Center, 10 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

This week features John Barrett with a dental clinic update (Africa).

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All of the above meetings are open to the public.