Earth Day event set for Wednesday at Finnriver

CHIMACUM — Local 20/20 will observe Earth Day from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The free celebration will be at Finnriver Farm and Cidery, 124 Center Road, Chimacum.

The gathering will begin at 5 p.m. with a poem by Rufina Gray, the city of Port Townsend’s poet laureate.

Attendees can explore booths from local organizations, play Earth Day games, take a plant walk in the Friends of the Trees garden and help paint the Abracadabra Trip caterpillar bus.

There will be a presentation by Richard Tucker, the executive director of Jefferson Land Trust, at 6 p.m. followed by a concert by Laura Newman of Abracadabra Trip at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.finnriver.com.