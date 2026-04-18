Earth Day event set for Wednesday at Finnriver
Published 1:30 am Saturday, April 18, 2026
CHIMACUM — Local 20/20 will observe Earth Day from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The free celebration will be at Finnriver Farm and Cidery, 124 Center Road, Chimacum.
The gathering will begin at 5 p.m. with a poem by Rufina Gray, the city of Port Townsend’s poet laureate.
Attendees can explore booths from local organizations, play Earth Day games, take a plant walk in the Friends of the Trees garden and help paint the Abracadabra Trip caterpillar bus.
There will be a presentation by Richard Tucker, the executive director of Jefferson Land Trust, at 6 p.m. followed by a concert by Laura Newman of Abracadabra Trip at 7 p.m.
For more information, visit www.finnriver.com.