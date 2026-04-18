RE:SOUND music festival set this weekend

PORT ANGELES — A music festival this weekend welcomes people to hear original music from Olympic Peninsula bands.

The RE:SOUND music festival will host bands at multiple locations throughout today and Sunday in the Port Angeles Waterfront District.

“This music festival showcases all of our original talent in Port Angeles and on the Peninsula,” said Roxanne Greeson, event founder and organizer.

The Hub started the music festival in 2023 and called it the Lincoln Street Block Party. Since the locations for performances have spread beyond Lincoln Street, the festival was renamed, Greeson said.

Performances will be at The Hub, 117 N. Lincoln St.; Studio Bob, 118 1/2 E. Front St.; and the Compass Room at the Red Lion Hotel, 221 N. Lincoln St.

“All the bands are local, which does extend all the way out to Port Townsend,” Greeson said. “In previous years, we have also had people who had ties to the Peninsula, but there are enough bands out there now that it’s fairly easy to accomplish just local bands that do original music.”

While there are many local bands that perform covers of famous songs, Greeson said this festival is for original music.

The weekend will start with an Art Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at The Hub. Music will begin at 5 p.m. today at Studio Bob.

Tickets for the festival are available at thehub.art/lsbp. The price is $40 until one hour before the first show starts, when the price will increase to $50.

The festival will feature a variety of musical genres.

“Studio Bob will kick us off for live music with Owl at 5, and then folks will be moved to the Red Lion, where they can enjoy snacks and drinks while they’re watching Sol Azul and High Timber,” Greeson said. “And then at 9 o’clock, we’ll have a modern contra dancing, which is where a caller shows you how to dance, so there’s a few steps you can learn quickly on the fly. It’s just a way to get everyone moving around because I know it’s hard to get people dancing sometimes.”

The last performance today — Funkligula at The Hub — will feature special guest Hermit Mabon.

“If you have not heard of Hermit Mabon, he is one of our local musicians here who plays under a different persona with some of the most interesting music you will ever hear,” Greeson said.

Sunday’s festival will start with a sound immersion experience at 10 a.m. at The Hub followed by Move to the Groove with Pent, which will include an optional add-on Paint the Music experience with artist Bayloo.

“I think people are going to enjoy meeting bands who are also creating original music,” Greeson said. “I think they will love seeing their community shine, and they will definitely be introduced to bands they don’t know that are extremely talented. Come out and try something new.”

RE:SOUND music festival schedule

Today

5 p.m.: Owl at Studio Bob

6 p.m.: Ocasta at Studio Bob

7 p.m.: Sol Azul at the Compass Room at the Red Lion Hotel

8 p.m.: High Timber at the Compass Room at the Red Lion Hotel

9 p.m.: Modern Contra dancing at The Hub

10 p.m.: Funkligula at The Hub featuring special guest Hermit Mabon

Sunday

10 a.m.: Sound immersion at The Hub

11 a.m.: Move to the Groove with Pent and Paint the Music with Bayloo at The Hub

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Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@pensinuladailynews.com.