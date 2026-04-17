Waterfront District working on downtown changes

MY WIFE LIKES to joke that the only thing Port Angeles hates more than the status quo is change. This can be an unfortunate sentiment when the only constant in life is change. Change cannot be stopped, but it can be directed. That’s what we believe at the Port Angeles Waterfront District, and that’s what our strategic action plan is all about.

The Port Angeles Waterfront District is a relatively new organization; we were incorporated in 2024. Our name, Port Angeles Waterfront District, refers to both our organization, and the neighborhood in which we operate.

The Waterfront District’s boundaries are from the bluff to the water, and Peabody to Tumwater. There are approximately 176 buildings in the Waterfront District, with more than 150 of them being over 50 years old. The downstairs occupancy rate is 93 percent and the upstairs occupancy rate is 51 percent. There are about 277 housing units that 300-400 people call home. There are about 252 businesses within the Waterfront District, with more than 50 retail shops and more than 40 restaurants. This is the densest commercial district on the Olympic Peninsula. Five new retail shops have opened so far this year. Every small business supports the livelihood of at least one local family.

The Waterfront District is a transportation hub for the Olympic Peninsula, hosting both the Gateway Transit Center and the BlackBall Ferry Terminal.

The Waterfront District is also home to community events like the Fourth of July, Summer Concerts on the Pier, the Dungeness Crab Fest and the Christmas Tree Lighting Festival. More than 900 performances take place in the Waterfront District every year.

All this copy is a long way of saying that the Waterfront District is the Kevin Bacon of the Olympic Peninsula. If you are reading this column, you interact with the Waterfront District or know someone who does.

The Waterfront District is undergoing a moment of change. More than $140 million in private investment is taking place in the Waterfront District right now. That investment represents a once-in-a-generation transformation on our waterfront.

Some changes have already happened: Field Hall was built, the Landing was redeveloped into the Wharf.

Some changes are underway: the Marine Discovery Center has broken ground, the Marine Trade Center is under construction and seaplane service is returning to the harbor.

And some changes are still in the planning phase.

Our organization, the Port Angeles Waterfront District, also represents this moment of change. We are a Washington Main Street Affiliate. That means we follow a holistic approach to downtown revitalization called the Main Street Way. The Main Street Way pushes revitalization through leveraging four approaches: Authentic Promotion (cultural history), Welcoming Design (built environment), Economic Vitality (local entrepreneurs) and Outreach (engaged public).

The Waterfront District has teams working on projects in all four approaches. The projects our teams work on are based on our action plan, which can be found on our website (https://www.portangeleswaterfront.com/5-year-action-plan).

We are a volunteer-based organization, and we are new. We need people.

There is an easy way to get involved and make a difference downtown coming up. Join us for the Big Spring Spruce Up on from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 2. This annual community cleanup has been happening for six years. Last year, more than 150 people removed over 3,000 pounds of trash and weeds from the Waterfront District. Participating in this event feels good, and the vibes are on point.

If you are interested in participating in any of our efforts, please send an email to director@ pawaterfront.org.

The changes in the Waterfront District are going to affect you. Do you want to be a part of them? Come play with us.

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Sam Grello is the executive director for the Port Angeles Waterfront District.