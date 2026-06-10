Port Angeles man sentenced to 23 years for murder

Marquise Hagans-Moore was sentenced Wednesday to more than 23 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in March in Clallam County Superior Court to the second-degree murder of Rebecca Rule-Cowles. (Brian McLean/Peninsula Daily News)

PORT ANGELES — A Port Angeles man has been sentenced to more than 23 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Marquise Hagans-Moore, 28, received the high end of the standard range on Wednesday in Clallam County Superior Court, a sentence of 220 months plus a five-year enhancement for the use of a firearm. The 280-month total was the recommendation from Clallam County senior deputy prosecuting attorney Steven Johnson.

Hagans-Moore also will serve 36 months of community custody following his prison term, and the court also ordered anger management treatment.

William Payne, the attorney for Hagans-Moore, had recommended the low end of the standard range at 123 months plus the five-year firearms enhancement.

Hagans-Moore pleaded guilty in March to killing Rebecca Rule-Cowles, 51, in September 2024 at the Whidby Avenue home in Port Angeles where they were roommates.

Judge Simon Barnhart, who listened to statements from seven of Rule-Cowles’ family members during the 90-minute hearing, said the state Legislature provides a sentencing range but doesn’t include guidance for how to rule within that range.

“These cases defy explanation,” Barnhart said. “There’s a high level of the unthinkable in this case.”

Hagans-Moore, who displayed little emotion as Rule-Cowles’ family members described the loved one they lost, addressed the court with a brief statement.

“There’s nothing I can really say to lessen the blow,” he said. “I know what I did was wrong.

“I’m willing to accept my fate.”

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it becomes available.

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Editor Brian McLean can be reached by email at brian.mclean@peninsuladailynews.com.