Father’s Day has a strong connection to Washington — and the YMCA

Joey Belanger, vice president of operations at the Olympic Peninsula YMCA, and his son David arrive at the Sequim Y where David plays youth basketball and his dad is a volunteer coach. (Clallam County YMCA)

Swipe or click to see more

This group of staff and YMCA members represents fathers, grandfathers and future fathers. (Clallam County YMCA)

Swipe or click to see more

DID YOU KNOW Father’s Day has deep roots at the YMCA? Over a century ago, in 1910, Sonora Smart Dodd, inspired by her love and admiration for her father — a Civil War veteran and single dad who raised six children — held the very first Father’s Day celebration at the Spokane YMCA in Washington.

Her vision to honor fathers everywhere sparked a national movement, officially establishing Father’s Day as a holiday that reminds us to appreciate and celebrate the fathers and father figures who help shape our lives and communities.

Today, the Olympic Peninsula YMCA continues to build on this legacy by supporting dads and families year-round.

From family memberships to youth sports, father-child events, healthy living programs and volunteer opportunities, the Y is a place where dads and kids can grow stronger, together.

This Father’s Day, we celebrate the dads, grandfathers, mentors, coaches and caring adults who lift up the next generation with love, guidance and support.

This year, Father’s Day falls on Sunday, June 21. The Y branches are closed on Sundays, which is a great time for our staff and members to spend time reflecting on the impact of being a father, or the impact that their father or father figure has had on their lives.

One such staff member is our vice president of operations, Joey Belanger.

When Belanger was 11, his mother enrolled him in Y basketball while she worked three jobs.

The experience shaped his life. He began refereeing at 16, became a coach and eventually built a career with the YMCA that brought him to the Olympic Peninsula as vice president of operations.

Today, he volunteers as a youth basketball coach, including coaching his son David’s team.

Reflecting on the first youth basketball game played in the YMCA of Sequim gymnasium, Belanger recalls a full-circle moment: “My son’s team was the first to play there, and I was the coach. It meant everything to me.”

Fathers and father figures come in many forms.

At the Y, we celebrate not only today’s dads, grandfathers, coaches and mentors, but also the young men who are learning what it means to lead, serve and care for others.

This Father’s Day, we encourage everyone to take a moment to recognize the fathers and father figures who have helped shape their lives.

Whether through coaching a team, teaching a skill, offering encouragement or simply showing up day after day, these everyday acts of care leave a lasting impact.

Strong families build strong communities, and few influences are more important than the people who guide the next generation.

For more information about the YMCA, visit olympic peninsulaymca.org or stop by any branch to learn more about how we’re helping families grow stronger every day.

________

Jodi Minker is director of community engagement for the Olympic Peninsula YMCA.