Community partnerships: Building connection, care and community

AS SUMMER ARRIVES on the Olympic Peninsula, I find myself reflecting on one of the things that makes our community truly special: partnerships.

Every day at the Port Angeles Senior & Community Center, we witness the incredible impact that happens when organizations, volunteers, businesses and community members come together with a shared purpose. While the center serves as a gathering place, it is the network of community partners working alongside us that helps create connection, support and opportunities for people of all ages.

Simply put, we could not do this work alone.

One of the most remarkable examples is the work of AARP Tax-Aide volunteers. This past tax season, they helped more than 450 seniors and community members navigate tax preparation services free of charge. For many individuals, these services provide peace of mind, financial confidence and access to resources that can make a meaningful difference in their lives.

Likewise, we are deeply grateful for the work of SHIBA, the Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors program. Last Medicare enrollment season, SHIBA volunteers helped more than 575 community members better understand their Medicare options and make informed healthcare decisions right here at the center.

Through the SHIBA program, the Olympic Area Agency on Aging provides free, unbiased and confidential assistance with Medicare questions and enrollment. If Medicare feels confusing, you’re certainly not alone. SHIBA counselors are available here at the center through walk-in, first-come, first-served enrollment clinics held from 10 a.m. to noon on the second and fourth Fridays of each month.

Food security is another area where community partnerships make an enormous impact. Our friends at the Port Angeles Food Bank bring their Mobile Market to the center every Tuesday at 11 a.m. and Friday at 1 p.m. Watching members gather around the Mobile Market has become one of my favorite sights. There is always excitement as people discover fresh produce, pantry staples and unexpected treasures. More importantly, it creates opportunities for connection and conversation while helping ensure community members have access to nutritious food.

We are equally grateful for Olympic Connect, an organization dedicated to helping individuals and families find the services and resources they need. Whether someone is looking for childcare assistance, food support, transportation options, housing resources or other community services, Olympic Connect helps bridge the gap and connect people with the right solutions. Their work strengthens our entire community by making help easier to find when it is needed most. You can learn more by visiting olympicconnect.org

Transportation is another important piece of helping people remain connected, independent and engaged in community life. We are grateful for our partnership with Clallam Transit and invite community members to join us for a Clallam County Bus Talk at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 25. During this informative presentation, transit staff will share updates on the new bus schedule, explain how to access paratransit services and demonstrate how to plan trips using the local bus route system.

Many people are surprised to learn that bus fare is completely free throughout Clallam County, a wonderful resource that helps residents stay connected to shopping, medical appointments, social activities and more. All attendees will be entered into a drawing for a fun goodie basket, and we encourage anyone interested in learning more about local transportation options to attend.

Another partnership that touches lives every day is our collaboration with Coastal Community Action Program (CCAP). Their team provides a lunch service at the Center from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Last year alone, more than 8,000 lunches were served at the Center.

Beyond the dining room, CCAP also manages our region’s Meals on Wheels program, serving more than 100 households throughout our community. In 2025 alone, they prepared and delivered more than 23,600 meals to homebound seniors. Those meals represent far more than nutrition. They provide a wellness check, a friendly face and an important social connection for individuals who may otherwise spend much of their day alone. The impact is truly extraordinary.

Our recent membership ended in May, and I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who joined, renewed or encouraged a friend to become part of our Center community. We welcomed many new members this spring, and it has been wonderful seeing new faces participating in programs, classes, lunches and activities. Every new member strengthens the sense of belonging that makes this place so special.

Summer is shaping up to be a fantastic season in Port Angeles. From local festivals and outdoor recreation to educational presentations, social gatherings, volunteer opportunities and community celebrations, there is no shortage of ways to stay active and connected.

Speaking of connection, we are currently looking for volunteers to assist at our front desk on Monday and Thursday afternoons. If you enjoy working with people, providing customer service, learning computer systems and helping create a welcoming environment, we would love to meet you. Our front desk volunteers are often the first smiling faces members encounter when they walk through our doors. Interested individuals can stop by the center Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to complete a volunteer application.

At the end of the day, community is built through relationships. We are incredibly fortunate to live in a place where organizations consistently come together to support one another and care for our neighbors. These partnerships help people remain independent, connected and engaged while strengthening the fabric of our entire community.

To all our partners, volunteers, members and supporters: Thank you! You are helping create a stronger, healthier and more connected community for all, especially our amazing seniors!

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Carmen Geyer is the Senior and Community Center manager, City of Port Angeles.