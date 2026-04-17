Sequim man arrested in drug-related investigation

PORT LUDLOW — A Sequim man was arrested on investigation of multiple drug-related charges after a state trooper made contact with him while he was parked at an intersection in Jefferson County, the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team said.

Joshua Wilson, 44, was being held at the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail on Thursday.

He was arrested last Friday for investigation of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, altering identifying marks of a firearm, second-degree possession of stolen property, obstructing a law enforcement officer, operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device and third-degree driving with a suspended license, OPNET stated in a news release.

A state trooper approached Wilson’s parked vehicle about 6 p.m. last Friday at the intersection of state Highway 104 and Rocktogo Road, OPNET said. The trooper recognized drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and asked Wilson if there were drugs in the car, detectives said.

Wilson eventually admitted to having methamphetamine in the car, OPNET said. Then he fled on foot and actively resisted arrest when the trooper caught up to him, detectives said.

A search of Wilson’s vehicle recovered about 70 grams of suspected fentanyl, 49.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine, about 1 gram of suspected cocaine and about 1.3 grams of an unknown suspected controlled substance, OPNET said.

Law enforcement officers also recovered two digital scales, nearly $1,800 and a 12-gauge shotgun with the serial number filed off, detectives said.

Additional property inside the vehicle was determined to be stolen after an investigation, OPNET said.