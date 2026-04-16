PREPS: Sequim hosts home track meet

Sequim Long jumper Ianson Klinger leapt 14-feet, 6-inches for ninth place during a three-team meet at Sequim High School on Wednesday.

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Sequim freshman Emily Bair finishes the anchor leg for the Wolves’ 4x400 relay squad that also features Birdie Pyeatt, Kalea Keate and Kylie Peters during a three-team at Sequim High School.

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Sequim’s Clare Turella competes in the high jump during the Wolves’ home meet against Bremerton and Clallam Bay. Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group

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SEQUIM — Sequim and Clallam Bay athletes prepped for the weekend’s Lil Norway Invitational in Poulsbo with a three-team meet with Bremerton at the Wolves home track on Wednesday.

Both Sequim squads, the boys and the girls, finished second behind the Knights in the meet with Bremerton claiming 93 points on the boys side to the Wolves’ 46 and five for Clallam Bay. On the girls side of the meet, Bremerton came out on top with 77 points with Sequim at 39 and Clallam Bay at 17.

Setting personal bests and winning their events for the Wolves included pole vaulter Max Brouillard who cleared 6-feet, 6-inches. Wolves junior Coletyn Hull, a Clallam Bay transfer, cleared a personal best 37-05 to come out on top in the triple jump and junior Gavin Tupper set a new best in the 3,200-meter run in 10 minutes, 59.07 seconds.

Senior Timok Zhdan also picked up a victory in the 300-meter hurdles in 50.04 seconds.

The Wolves also picked up a win in the 4×400 relay as Adrian Osborne, Westley French, Reid Randall and Kaleb Mishko teamed to finish in 3:54.43.

Osborne set a personal best while placing second in the 100 sprint (11.65).

William Hull was Clallam Bay’s top performing male athlete, coming in second in the 110-meter hurdles with a personal best time of 16.91 and third in the 400 in a personal best 57.73.

Kayden Vincent also was third for the Bruins in the 300 hurdles in 55.71.

In the girls meet, Sequim’s Clare Turella zoomed to a win in the 300 hurdles in 1:05.09, but the two-time high jump state champion was edged out by Clallam Bay freshman Kaleeka Mendoza-McCarty with both jumpers clearing 4-08.

Mendoza-McCarty also turned in a pair of runner-up finishes in the long jump (13-05) and triple jump (28-10) and was fourth in the 100 in 13.82.

Autumn Tyree also won the javelin (64-09) for the Bruins.

Sequim sophomore Ryan Adkisson broke her own record in the discus to win with a throw of 83 feet. Adkisson also set a season best distance of 22-09 in the shot put.

The Wolves’ 4×400 relay of Bridget Pyeatt, Kalea Keate, Emily Bair and Kylie Peters turned in a first-place time of 4:58.22.

Keate also won the pole vault, clearing 5 feet for Sequim.

Bair ran to a win in the 1,600 in 5:56.99 while Peters was second in the 100 sprint in 13.56.

Jayden Bahr also set a personal best with second in the 100 hurdles (19.87).

Boys Golf Port Angeles 165, Olympic 206

BREMERTON — All six of the Roughriders’ players shot lower than their Trojan opponents as Port Angeles bounced back from a close loss to Bainbridge on Tuesday with a big win at Kitsap Golf & Country Club on Wednesday.

Match medalist Sky Gelder posted six pars and a birdie and turned in a 1-over-par 36 on the tight, tree-lined layout.

Sophomore Noah Myers continued his strong play by posting a round of 42.

Cale Wentz added a 43, with Max Gagnon scoring a 44.

Kolby Charles and Tristen Grantham also shot 47 and 48, respectively for the Riders.

Port Angeles (6-1) hosts North Kitsap on Tuesday at Peninsula Golf Club.

Girls Golf Port Angeles 246, Olympic 258

BREMERTON — Lainey Rudd led the Riders with a round of 57 in a win over the Trojans on Wednesday at Kitsap Golf & Country Club.

Other scorers for Port Angeles (4-3) included Layla Parker (61), Izzy Spencer (63) and Hellen Fishman with a 65.

Calendar

Baseball: Sequim at Orting, 4:15 p.m.; Forks at North Beach (2), 3 p.m.

Softball: Port Angeles at North Kitsap, 4 p.m.; Olympic at Sequim, 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer: Port Angeles at North Mason, 7 p.m.