PREP ROUNDUP: PA soccer roars back from early deficit; Sequim golfers win

KINGSTON — Port Angeles was able to handle an early deficit and play from behind through rough weather to run away from Kingston late in a 5-1 Olympic League boys soccer victory on Tuesday.

“The Buccaneers scored first in the fifth minute on a blustery, rainy night in Kingston and had the Riders on their heels in the first half of the match,” coach Chris Saari said.

“Kingston was controlling possession and mounting some attacks before the Riders equalized in the 31st minute. Tanner Lagrange finished a pass from Kanyon Anderson to the far post.”

Port Angeles scored four unanswered goals as the rain came on stronger as the contest progressed.

“While it would have been nice to not concede early, battling back shows us that we have what it takes to overcome adversity,” Anderson said.

Matthew Miller scored twice off of Anderson’s second and third assists of the night in the 45th and 52nd minutes, giving him 17 goals on the season.

“Great win for the guys, showing resilience and a desire to get the win in harsh conditions,” Miller said.

On the second score, “Kanyon stole the ball in midfield and got it to Matthew for a quick counterattack,” Saari said.

Roldan Lara followed a Miller rebound in the 61st minute for his first goal of the season.

LaGrange notched his second goal a minute later.

“He hit a banger to the far post from 20 yards out,” Saari said. “Taihvan Lyle was strong at the back with his ball winning and distribution.”

Port Angeles (5-1-0, 7-1-0) visits North Mason on Friday.

In other soccer games Tuesday, Sequim blanked Bremerton 1-0.

Sequim (3-2, 3-2) next hosts Bremerton (2-4-0, 2-5-1) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Elma beat Forks 3-1. Forks (4-5, 4-6) next hosts Ilwaco (0-8, 0-8) at 6 p.m. Monday.

Boys Golf Sequim 165, North Mason 198

SEQUIM — Adrian Aragon shot a 1-over-par 37 with two birdies on the front nine to earn match medalist honors for the Wolves in a win at The Cedars at Dungeness on Tuesday.

Sequim’s Talon Stover added a round of 42 to finish third, while Collin Sanders (43) and Levi Breithaupt (43) tied for fourth.

Bainbridge 144, Port Angeles 156

PORT ANGELES — The Roughriders played well in an Olympic League loss to a stacked Spartans squad at Peninsula Golf Club on Tuesday.

Cale Wentz was Port Angeles’ top performer, turning in a 1-over-par 37 which included two birdies to end up fourth overall.

Kolby Charles was fifth for the Riders at 38 after posting seven pars.

Sky Gelder shot 40, including a birdie on the par-5 seventh hole, to come in tied for seventh.

Sophomore Noah Myers tied for ninth after carding a 41.

Bainbridge’s Tom McFadden and Rainier Richardson tied as match medalists after shooting 1-under-par 35

“Bainbridge is the best team in the league, and they are tough,” Riders coach Bob Anderson said. “We saw some really good golf today by both teams. Incredible approach shots into the greens. It’s a real pleasure to watch.”

Girls Golf Sequim 180, North Mason 213

SEQUIM — Raimey Brewer and Kendra Dodson led the Wolves with a one-two finish in a win over the Bulldogs at The Cedars at Dungeness on Tuesday.

Brewer posted seven pars on her way to match medalist honors with a round of 40. Dodson was one shot back after recording five pars on her round.

Gabriella Hood added a 47 and Kaiya Robinson shot a 52 to round out the Wolves’ scorers.

Bainbridge 230, Port Angeles 233

PORT ANGELES — Layla Parker tied for second after shooting a round of 54 as the Riders dropped a close Olympic League contest to the Spartans in the rain at Peninsula Golf Club.

Izzy Spencer added a 47, Lainey Rudd shot 59 and Hellen Fishman posted a 63 for Port Angeles.

Match medalist Tabor Houghtaling shot a 50 for the Spartans.