Montana man sentenced in drug trafficking case

PORT ANGELES — A Montana man has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges.

Sergey A. Kubai, 37, of Kalispel, Mont., pleaded guilty on April 9 to possession of a stolen firearm, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and two counts of driving under the influence of drugs, according to a news release from the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET).

In one case, Kubai was sentenced under a Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative (DOSA) to 20 months in prison followed by 20 months of state Department of Corrections supervision, OPNET said. In the other case, he was sentenced under a DOSA to 12.75 months in prison followed by 12.75 months of DOC supervision, OPNET said. The sentences will run concurrently.

Kubai was involved in traffic stops three times in December.

On Dec. 7, state troopers arrested Kubai for DUI-drugs and recovered about 42 grams of suspected fentanyl, 18.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 21.2 grams of suspected heroin and 74.9 grams of cannabis wax, OPNET said. The substances were sent to the state crime lab for testing.

On Dec. 12, Kubai was involved in a collision. State troopers conducted an investigation and arrested him for DUI-drugs. A stolen firearm was located following a search of his vehicle. Kubai is a convicted felon in Montana and is prohibited from possessing firearms, OPNET said.

On Dec. 29, Kubai was again arrested for DUI-drugs, OPNET said. At the time, he was in possession of about 2 ounces of suspected fentanyl, and a search of his vehicle the following day netted 80.36 grams of suspected fentanyl, 23.13 grams of suspected cocaine, 63.76 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a small amount of crack cocaine and heroin, OPNET said.

Two digital scales, one with residue, also were located inside Kubai’s vehicle, OPNET said.

Kubai has been booked on several additional felony charges related to narcotics trafficking, OPNET said.