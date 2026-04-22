Forks schools go into lockdown after shooting threat is reported

Law enforcement officers, fire personnel and medics walk the grounds Wednesday after a shooting threat was located on a bathroom wall at Forks Middle School. (Lonnie Archibald/for Peninsula Daily News)

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A fire engine sits along Spartan Avenue in front of Forks High School during an investigation on Wednesday of a shooting threat on campus. (Lonnie Archibald/for Peninsula Daily News)

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FORKS — The Quillayute Valley School District went into lockdown protocol on Wednesday after a vague threat was found on a bathroom wall.

The handwritten message was found in a Forks Middle School restroom at about 12:10 p.m. and referenced a possible school shooting, according to a letter Quillayute Valley School District Superintendent Diane Reaume sent to parents and guardians.

The middle school and Forks High School were searched by Forks Police Department, Clallam County Sheriff’s Office and other state agencies, Clallam County Sheriff’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy Amy Bundy said.

“Law enforcement searched the school, did not locate anything and then worked through a staging area for children to be released to their parents because it was a half-day and school was over,” Bundy said.

Students will return to school on Thursday, Reaume’s letter said.

“I understand this situation may be unsettling for our students, staff and families,” the letter stated. “Please know their safety is our highest priority. I am grateful for the calm, swift response of our staff and local law enforcement, and we will continue to work closely with them to ensure a safe and supportive environment.”

The Forks Police Department will investigate the incident further, Bundy said.